BCR Leasing launches LEA, an intelligent virtual assistant that provides financing information and learns from customer interactions

BCR Leasing launches LEA, an AI virtual assistant that interacts anytime and from anywhere with the company’s customers.

In the first phase of the project, LEA, the conversational virtual assistant developed on DRUID’s technology platform, will be implemented on the BCR Leasing website and will serve as a digital entry point for both existing and potential customers.

LEA will provide general assistance, as well as detailed information about BCR Leasing’s financing options. The conversational chatbot also serves to attract potential customers by guiding all users interested in leasing financing to leave their contact information to receive an offer. LEA uses real-time date, and each interaction with the company’s online customers helps its abilities improvement.

BCR Leasing aims to accelerate the digital transformation of its customers’ experience, and LEA represents yet another step the company is taking in this direction. A similar artificial intelligence-based project will also be implemented in BCR Leasing’s Self – Service platform to simplify the customer experience.

“LEA is part of BCR Leasing’s strategy of incorporating artificial intelligence into our customers’ financing and advisory process. Everything we do stems from our desire to serve them as efficiently as possible while also being as responsive to their needs as possible. We see customers’ rising expectations in terms of the ease, simplicity, and speed of accessing services and products, and thus we accelerate our efforts to digitize our customers’ experiences with each new project. LEA enables us to create a new channel for interacting with customers, one that is accessible at any time and from any location, allowing the most personal financial dialogue possible in an online environment”, said Vlad Vitcu, BCR Leasing CEO.

“In a world that increasingly equates time with money, customers grow impatient and expect immediacy in everything they do, including their interactions with financial institutions. Conversational AI solutions can help manage these expectations. The project developed in partnership with BCR Leasing will allow the company to provide clients with a more scalable, fast, efficient, and convenient support service. Conversational automation is a vital element in any digital process that aims to improve customer satisfaction,” Liviu Drăgan, DRUID CEO, added.