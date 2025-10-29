Every year, on the third Thursday of November, France celebrates the arrival of the Beaujolais Nouveau — the first wine of the harvest, young, fresh, and full of life. This joyful tradition has become a global symbol of conviviality, elegance, and the French art de vivre.

In Bucharest, the celebration continues this year with an exceptional evening hosted by the Union des Français à l’Étranger (UFE) with a Founding Partner and host Pullman Bucharest World Trade Center on Thursday, November 21, 2025, from 6:00 PM at Wave Club by Pullman.

Under the theme “Celebrate the Arrival of Beaujolais Nouveau”, the event brings together Bucharest’s francophone and francophile community for an evening of fine wines, a cocktail dinner and friendly encounters. It is an invitation to experience French culture and conviviality at their best, right in the heart of the Romanian capital.

- Your advertising could be here -

Originating in post-war France, the Beaujolais Nouveau tradition began when winegrowers in the Beaujolais region were allowed to release their new vintage earlier than usual — creating a worldwide phenomenon that still unites people every November. Across France and beyond, the phrase “Le Beaujolais Nouveau est arrivé!” marks a festive moment of togetherness and celebration.

The Bucharest edition continues this spirit, offering a refined yet relaxed setting where guests can enjoy the season’s first Beaujolais wines and connect with an international community that shares a passion for the French joie de vivre.

To take part in this elegant evening of wine, music, and conviviality, participants are invited to secure their attendance in advance. Presale tickets are available until October 31, 2025, priced at 150 RON for UFE members and 200 RON for non-members and can be bought from www.bojo.ufe.ro.