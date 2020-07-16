Beer consumption has fallen by 10% since the start of the Covid-19 crisis

In March-May 2020, the local beer sector fell by more than 10 percent over the same period of the previous year, according to the Brewers of Romania Association.

“Local brewers are very concerned about the situation in Horeca sector and, consequently, in the beer industry. The first months of the year were not good for our industry, and the strongest impact will be felt in the third quarter of the year, which is usually the peak season for beer, but which depends a lot on the operating conditions in the hospitality sector. It is therefore essential to implement the investment programs announced by the authorities and the support strategies for the Horeca sector, including by facilitating the extension of terraces to public spaces, by decisions of local authorities or by allowing the operation of temporary locations such as food trucks or mobile bars”, says Julia Leferman, General Manager of the Brewers of Romania Association.

Starting with March 2020, with the onset of the pandemic, a new trend has emerged among beer consumers, with a 30% increase of the preferences for one use packaging, to the detriment of reusable glass. At the level of the first 5 months of the year, compared to January – May 2019, the downward trend of reusable glass is even more pronounced (-45%) compared to one use glass, which increased by 36%.

At the same time, the fact that bars and restaurants stopped their activity for 2 and a half months, led to the closure of the draft beer lines. Even if the terraces have reopened since June 1, the resumption of draft beer sales is taking place gradually, in accordance with the measures of staged reopening of Horeca outlets. However, the significant decline in the Keg segment in the first months will mark the entire year 2020.

Meanwhile, Brewers of Romania Association continues the #SOSHoreca campaign to support the hospitality sector, under #Reconnect umbrella.

“IT’S TIME TO #RECONNECT. To reconnect with family and friends. To reconnect communities. To reconnect with our favorite bars and restaurants. To reconnect the bar taps. To reconnect the value chain, from grain and hops to beer glass. The message of support for Horeca sector by the Brewers of Romania is transmitted through a video, which can be watched here.”

With the reopening of favorite terraces in bars, pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels, people are invited to once again go out and socialize and regain the confidence to safely consume, of course with strict observance of social distance and hygiene rules.