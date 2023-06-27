Belgian ABEE to invest EUR 1.4 bln in a factory for electric car batteries in Galati

The Belgian company Avesta Battery and Energy Engineering (ABEE) will build a factory for electric cars batteries in the Galati Free Zone, an investment of 1.4 billion euros, which will ultimately generate around 8,000 jobs, the Press Office of Galati City Hall announced today.

According to the cited source, the official announcement regarding this investment took place on Tuesday at the Town Hall in the town of Ninove, in Belgium, an event attended by representatives of the ABEE company and high officials: the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, the general director of of the European Commission, Joaquim Nunes de Almeida, the Romanian Minister of Economy, Ştefan Radu Oprea, the mayor of Ninove, Tania De Jonge, the MEP Dan Nica and the mayor of Galaţi, Ionuţ Pucheanu.

The ABEE company will develop the Romvolt project in Romania, in this case the construction of a cell production factory for batteries designed for electric cars.

“Romvolt is a lithium-ion battery factory project in Galati, Romania, with a total production capacity of 22 GWh and a total investment of 1.4 billion euros. Battery production is crucial for the EU due to the current market situation where China dominates the supply of Li-ion batteries. More production capacity is needed in the future to meet growing European demand. Romvolt will supply batteries mainly for the automotive industry, in Romania there are Renault/Dacia and Ford, but also for the stationary market, because storage is necessary for the transition to renewable energy.

Romvolt aligns itself with the Romanian government’s vision of integrating Romania into the value chain of batteries at the European level and aims to make Romania a source of battery supply in the production and sustainable use of batteries for the whole of Europe”, the representatives of the ABEE company said in a press release.

The new factory will be built in the Galati Free Zone, on an area of ​​about 60 hectares.