Beltrame Group to develop a new steel product plant in Târgoviște, more than 1,000 jobs to be created

Beltrame Group wants to invest over 250 million euros for the modernization of the special steel plant in Târgoviște, after the completion of the acquisition, the Government announced on Wednesday. The group also announced that it wants to develop in Târgoviște a new plant for the production of steel-concrete and rolled wire.

Romanian Prime Minister Ciuca met with the representatives of the Beltrame group on Wednesday, after the completion of the acquisition of the Târgoviște Special Steel Plant.

Production will kick off at the recently acquired plant in the coming months, after investments in refurbishment are completed.

“The Group’s representatives announced that they plan to develop a new plant in Târgoviște for the production of steel-concrete and rolled wire. These investments will generate 200 new jobs from the first stage, until the completion of the development plans, with a total of over 1,000 jobs to be created overall,” the government said.

According to the Executive, the investors will also build two photovoltaic parks, which will contribute to the electricity supply of the production capacities.