Bento to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Bento – Intellectually Curious, a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in developing and implementing software solutions and delivering IT and Cloud infrastructure services, announces the intention to float on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company targets its shares, which will be available under the ticker symbol BENTO, to list on BVB by the end of the year. Before listing, Bento will carry out a private placement to raise approximately 6 million lei to develop its software products and scale its products and services to new clients and business verticals.

“Regardless of the economic fluctuations that have taken place or are taking place globally, the IT industry has proven to be resilient and often even a beneficiary of such economic shocks. At the same time, the market for software, digitalization services, and IT&C products is growing due to the global context that brings the digitalization of business to the center of attention. Our company is in a favorable context in terms of development potential. We have a unique profile in the digital vendors market, managing to develop and validate our software products without neglecting our “traditional” services, where we have grown and reached important milestones in IT, infrastructure, and Cloud in providing customized software. Given this cumulative growth potential of the company, the capital market is a viable option for raising financing to continue and strengthen the development of our software products. With the support of BVB investors, we are confident that we will take Bento to the next level in terms of the company’s activity both in Romania and internationally,” stated Vlad Bodea, cofounder and Executive Managing Partner at Bento.

Bento has over 15 years of experience developing and implementing software solutions and providing IT and cloud infrastructure services for companies in multiple industries, such as energy, FMCG, utilities, telecommunications, healthcare, agriculture, IT, media, and the food industry distribution, transport, and services. The company currently has over 70 employees and a diversified portfolio of multinational companies from Romania, the USA, and Switzerland. Bento also partners with reputable vendors such as Microsoft, HPE, and CISCO.

The capital infusion will be used for the technological development and commercial scaling of its software products, focusing on Bento Field Service Management and Bento Mobile Device Management, new partnerships within the IT, Infrastructure & Cloud division, and increasing Bento’s presence at the international level.

“The decision to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange comes in a favorable context for the IT industry both locally and globally. We want to develop the company, especially our software products, together with BVB investors, and expand our client’s portfolio even more strongly, including internationally. Bento’s success is due to a mix of carefully managed skills, the adoption and promotion of new technologies and platforms, and the establishment of strategic partnerships, such as with Microsoft, HPE, and CISCO. Also, the achievements of our teams over the years give us confidence that soon we will have a significant evolution both in terms of services provided and financial results delivered,” stated Radu Scarlat, Partner and General Manager at Bento.

“Bento Field Service Management” (“Bento FSM”) is a suite of applications dedicated to companies that deliver services through field distributed teams. Bento is the only manufacturer in Romania with this type of solution in its portfolio, already implemented in multinational companies in various business verticals. Through this application are digitized, automated, and optimized all activities related to the provision of services with teams in the field. Moreover, at the operational level, the improvements are up to 30%.

“Bento Mobile Device Management” (“Bento MDM”) is a system dedicated to companies that manage a substantial fleet of mobile devices, such as tablets, smartphones, POS, etc. The solution allows centralized management of these devices, enforcing security policies, tracking devices via GPS, remotely managing each user’s rights, applications, and settings, and locking devices to be used only for their intended purpose.

In 2020, Bento recorded a turnover of 15.3 million lei and a net profit of 1.8 million lei. In the first six months of 2021, Bento reported revenues of 11.9 million lei, a record increase of 88% compared to the same period last year. The company estimates a turnover of 26 million lei for the entire year 2021 and a net profit of 4 million lei.

The private placement is expected to be carried out in November and will be brokered by TradeVille, while Cornerstone Communications will be Bento’s Authorized Advisor after listing.