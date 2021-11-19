Berg Software Timisoara joins AROBS Group

AROBS Transilvania Software, a Romanian IT company, announces the acquisition of Berg Software, a local custom software development and outsourcing company, with offices in Timisoara, Lugoj, and Oradea. Following the completion of the transaction, the AROBS Group will consolidate its presence in the Western part of Romania and intends to increase its presence in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. To carry out this transaction, AROBS will use part of the capital raised from the BVB investors during the private placement for its shares, which took place in October this year, as well as bank financing.

“Our strategy is to continue expansion both nationally and internationally by acquiring IT companies with which we can develop synergies in software expertise, particularly on enterprise solutions. Berg Software is an important local player present in Timisoara, Oradea and Lugoj. The transaction extends our geographical presence by opening another bridgehead in Western Romania and yet another one, to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland markets, where Berg is extremely well-positioned and where we want to increase AROBS presence. Berg will maintain its operational independence, another important aspect of AROBS’s M&A strategy. We want to have in the AROBS Group, companies like Berg, where management is participatory and collaborative, with clear performance objectives. We are thrilled to include Berg Software in the Group and welcome the new colleagues to our team,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

Berg Software was founded in 1991 under the name Berg Computers, and its main activity was providing PC equipment. In 1994, the company entered the software development services market and in 1998 it launched the first product for the Romanian market, an ERP solution. In 2020, Berg Software recorded a turnover of 13 million lei and a net profit of 1.8 million lei from the software development activity in the Enterprise area. Over the past 30 years, the company has completed over 2,700 projects for over 750 local and international clients. Berg is owned by the Berg family, with Rodica Berg also being the company’s CEO. The company will continue to be managed by Rodica Berg together with the other members of the management team.

“We are honored to join the AROBS family, a successful Romanian business with which we share the same values and vision. Together we will be stronger, and both our clients and colleagues will benefit from the synergies created and the added value of this alliance that will take Berg to a new stage of development. We launch this partnership in a crucial moment of the evolution of the multinational from Cluj, and we are happy to contribute to the building of AROBS team and Voicu Oprean’s vision,” stated Rodica Berg, founder & CEO of Berg Software.

On behalf of AROBS, the transaction was facilitated by Serban Roman, Smart Resources, M&A advisor while Lion Link Advisory and Colman Tax performed financial and tax due diligence. PwC assisted Berg in the financial and fiscal due diligence process. For this transaction, the law firm Wolf Theiss advised AROBS and RTPR assisted Berg Software.

AROBS is currently in an advanced stage of negotiations to acquire several companies operating in software services or owning and operating solutions for business optimization and car fleet management products. In October 2021, AROBS announced the successful closing of the largest private placement in the history of the AeRO market, raising 74.2 million lei from investors. The company’s shares will float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the AROBS ticker before the yearend.