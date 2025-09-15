Bergenbier S.A., part of the Molson Coors Beverage Company, publishes its sustainability report for 2024. In a year marked by economic and social challenges, inflationary pressures, and heightened consumer expectations, the company maintained its commitment to reducing the environmental impact, diversifying its portfolio, and promoting responsible consumption.

“2024 was a complex year, with many challenges for the Romanian business environment. We had to navigate economic volatility and social pressures that led to paradigm shifts on the consumer’s part. We constantly adapted and relied on the solid foundation of our organization, which focuses on responsibility and transparency. We want to reduce our environmental impact year after year, offer consumers more non-alcoholic options, and help educate the public about balanced alcohol consumption. We are happy to see that in 2024, together with our teams, we have taken concrete steps towards these goals. The #LiveResponsibly campaign was highly appreciated by the public, and it is an example of how we can inspire healthy and balanced behaviors in all aspects of life. We believe that sustainability is not just part of our strategy, but a responsibility to the communities in which we operate,” said Monica Constantin, Legal & Government Affairs Director.

In 2024, Ploiești Brewery continued the positive trend of recent years. Water consumption decreased by 3.6%, thermal energy by 2.7%, and electricity by 1.9% compared to 2023, consolidating previous progress. In addition, the company maintained its “zero waste to landfill” target for the fifth consecutive year, fully recovering all waste through recycling or conversion into energy.

“In a year when energy costs and pressures on supply chains were high, we demonstrated that sustainability and efficiency can go hand in hand. At the Ploiești Brewery, we had 12 projects that can be allocated to sustainability initiatives, representing 28% of the total value of investments in 2024. These initiatives, along with reducing water and energy consumption, show that we can achieve solid results even in a difficult context. For us, sustainability is not just a goal on paper, but a reality that we are building every day, together with our team and partners,” said Iulius Chiriac, Supply Chain Director.

Bergenbier S.A.’s sustainability strategy remains focused on three pillars: people, environment, and responsible drinking. In 2024, the company expanded its portfolio of non-alcoholic products, offering consumers more options tailored to a balanced lifestyle.