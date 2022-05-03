BEROCC has new President

Johan Gabriels, the Regional Director for South-East Europe of fintech iBanFirst, has been appointed President of BEROCC- the Chamber of Commerce for Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania and Moldova at the General Assembly. He succeeds Koen Vanvinckenroye, who has led the organisation for the past two years.

Johan Gabriels coordinates the expansion strategy of Belgian-French B2B fintech iBanFirst in the Southern and Eastern Europe region, which operates a global trading platform with a turnover of around €2 billion per month. Its objective is to provide local companies with innovative financial services for external payments and currency hedging, customized to the specific needs of each client.

He is a member of BEROCC since 2017, where he previously held the positions of Vice President and Treasurer. In his new position as President of the organisation, he will focus on the development of the business community between Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania and Moldova, being responsible for the coordination of the BEROCC activities and team.

“I am honored to take over the Presidency of BEROCC, an organization to which I am connected by many special moments in my career. The Balkan region, especially Romania, has seen impressive growth in recent years, with one of the highest economic growth rates in Europe. This creates a favorable environment for attracting investment and encouraging bilateral trade. Therefore, my goal is to organize many innovative projects in 2022, either online or offline, that connect business people and facilitate new partnerships for the development of the business environment in the countries we represent”, says Johan Gabriels, President of the Chamber of Commerce for Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania and Moldova.

Johan has an extensive background in finance and fintech and a good knowledge of emerging markets. He came to Romania in 2009, and over the last 12 years has held senior positions in well-known banks and companies such as Ebury, RBS, MoneyCorp, Banca Comercială Carpatica, etc. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics and an MBA from the Solvay School of Economics and Management in Brussels