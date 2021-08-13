Best Instant Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform – LetsExchange.io

If you are looking for a cryptocurrency exchange, you might want to consider LetsExchange. The exchange is registered in Seychelles and is relatively new in the industry as it went live in 2021.

However, it is regarded as a cryptocurrency store rather than an exchange. Why? It usually sells Cryptocurrencies from its own inventory. Moreover, it does not help its users to transfer Cryptocurrencies to each other.

Why LetsExchange?

There are many cryptocurrency exchange platforms; why should you go for crypto online exchange LetsExchange?

Although it is new, a group of crypto futurists with over 10 years of experience in fintech and blockchain runs it.

It is easy to get started thanks to its intuitive user interface.

Transactions are swift as the exchange process is fully automated.

It uses “SmartRate” technology, which carefully picks the best rates from several top-rated exchange platforms.

Trade limits will not bother you.

The support team is available 24/7.

It is available for investors in the US, unlike other platforms which cannot work with US investors.

How Does It Work?

Trading on LetsExchange is straightforward. Here is how to do it:

Select a currency pair, then enter the amount you want to send.

Provide a receiving address for your selected coin.

Provide a promo code if you have it.

Choose between a fixed or floating exchange rate, then click “Let’s Exchange.”

Confirm the exchange information.

Send the precise exchange amount to the deposit address.

Wait for the exchange process to complete.

Trading View

All trading platforms have trading views. This section of the exchange’s site displays the price chart of a particular cryptocurrency and its current price. It also has bought and sell boxes that you can use to order. Other platforms display order history.

LetsExchange trading view focuses on straightforwardness and speed. It does not focus on the accessibility of various trading tools.

Trading Fees

When trading on any exchange, you aim to get the best crypto exchange pairs. For example, on the LetsExchange platform, when you start a swap, you send crypto and get crypto in return.

When sending, the platform offers a higher price than the market price. But, equally, when selling to the exchange, it offers a lower purchase price than the market price.

Withdrawal Fees

Withdrawing from your LetsExchange account does not attract any fees. Users only incur network fees during withdrawals. You pay the network fees to miners of the applicable crypto. Moreover, these fees change every day.

Deposit Methods

You need Cryptocurrencies to trade on the platform. However, LetsExchange only deals with cryptocurrency. Therefore, if you don’t have cryptos, find an exchange that accepts deposits in regular cash and buy cryptos. Then transfer the cryptos to LetsExchange.

Final Thoughts

Cryptocurrencies are slowly becoming mainstream. Therefore, you need a reliable exchange where you can do your trading. In this regard, LetsExchange offers competitive services making it a worthwhile platform to consider.