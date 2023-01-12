BestJobs: 3 out of 4 employees want to change their job in 2023

The latest BestJobs survey shows increased fear among employees about increasing workload. Thus, 74% of the employees who responded to the BestJobs survey want to change their job in 2023, with more than half of them justifying that they will have to take on more tasks if the teams are reduced. Another 17% fear that their income will decrease, 9% fear that they will reach burnout and just as many are worried that the employer will force a full return to the office.

To maintain their lifestyle in 2023, 75% of survey respondents say they would need a pay rise. At the same time, 37% want more opportunities to advance in their career, and 35% expect more extra-salary benefits. Around 20% want more support from their employer to ensure a balance between personal and professional life, while 26% want more appreciation from their employer. Last but not least, more than 15% want to benefit from a flexible work schedule in 2023 and just as many want to have the possibility to work remotely.

Currently, the list of the most important extra-salary benefits that employees want to receive from their employer includes more vacation days (37%), flexible schedule (35%), the ability to work from home (35%), subscription at private medical clinics (28%), specialized courses and trainings (about 28%) and the optional private pension (over 25%).

According to the BestJobs survey, 59% of candidates prefer a private company as an employer, while 32% would go to a state institution. Regarding the type of job they want, 77% want to work full-time, for an employer that offers them job security, while almost 10% want to be independent contractors/freelancers, so they can choose when and for whom to work and thus be able to manage their time better.

In the eventuality of looking for a new job, the most important criteria targeted by the candidates are the salary (over 80%), the work environment (approximately 40%), the workload (almost 22%) and the size of the company and implicitly its potential to withstand an economic crisis (over 21%).