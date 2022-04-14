Betfair Romania Development targets 1,500 employees

Betfair Romania Development IT company from Romania, continues its growth plans on the local market. The software development center in Cluj-Napoca aims to expand its team by 50% by the end of 2023, reaching the milestone of 1,500 employees who develop the global products of Flutter Entertainment group, which Betfair Romania Development is part of.

“It’s an ambitious plan and the steady growth rate we’ve had so far, including in the past two years, gives us the assurance that it’s a realistic plan. We are a center of excellence in software development and shared services, the largest of Flutter Entertainment, with an impressive portfolio of proprietary products. We provide an attractive mix of projects, technologies and benefits that IT professionals are looking for in a long-term career, and we are proud of our organizational culture that encourages diversity, creativity and flexibility. We expect to reach the milestone of 1,500 employees by the end of 2023 “, says Ioana Popa, General Manager of Betfair Romania Development.

The company has open roles for IT specialists at all levels of experience, including management, offering development opportunities in multiple specializations and technologies. The new employees will join the teams that develop software products in seven main streams: Gaming, Infrastructure, Customer Technology, Security, Data, Marketing and Shared Services. They will receive the full benefits package offered to employees, which also includes various working models of flexible location and schedule.

Currently, any employee of Betfair Romania Development can choose to work remotely, from the office, or to have a hybrid working model, with a full-time or part-time schedule for any of these options. One of the company’s most appreciated learning and development programmes is the Self-Development Fund, an annual €1000 for each employee to spend on their own professional and career development. The fund aims to provide employees the freedom to access a wider range of development options ranging from training courses, conferences, professional certifications, to books and subscriptions. For those who want to experience a new lifestyle, the company offers the possibility of working from another country up to 20 days per year. Also, employees who want to dedicate time for personal projects, can take a sabbatical leave of up to 3 months.

The company’s growth is a result of the new business lines that the Cluj-Napoca technology hub will take over for three of Flutter Entertainment’s proprietary brands PokerStars, FanDuel and SportsBet. The group’s brands combined reach over 18 million customers globally.