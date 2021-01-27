Betting mobile app company to relocate to One Cotroceni Park building

One United Properties announces the lease agreement with Superbet for an 8,206 square meters office space in One Cotroceni Park building. Superbet will thus move its offices within the mixed project One Cotroceni Park, the largest urban regeneration project in Bucharest developed by One United Properties in Cotroceni area, near Academia Militară. The new office spaces are designed to provide a higher degree of safety and comfort for employees, on a generous area and access to many facilities, as well as direct connection to Academia Militară metro station, a premiere for an office project in Bucharest.

One Cotroceni Park phase 1 project has currently exceeded a rental rate of 72% and will be delivered at the end of this year. At the same time, the developer started the works for the second phase of the office component of the project.

“Superbet is one of the companies that have chosen to focus on improving the post-pandemic work environment with the relocation in the office park we are developing at One Cotroceni Park. In addition, 72% of phase 1 of the project is already leased, which shows that many companies have realized that the office is an essential part of the organization system and are willing to invest in modern, certified spaces, in the latest technology, and access to facilities such as shopping gallery, residential area, subway station”, says Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties, while emphasizing the importance of the “work near home” concept lately gaining ground. One Cotroceni Park will also include a residential component with approximately 754 apartments, which will be developed in several phases.

“The main reason behind our decision to move to a new headquarters is related to the desire to bring under the same roof the entire Superbet Group team in Bucharest, which currently operates in three different locations. Then, the advantages of the new workspace are obvious – it is a new building, which ensures air quality, generous spacing, a greater number of parking spaces, access to many facilities, proximity, and flexibility in terms of transport etc. Last but not least, the new location supports Superbet’s strong recruitment campaign for IT-high tech talents, given that we will be close to relevant academic communities – the Faculty of Electronics, Polytechnic, but also other local and international tech companies”, said Cristian Gheorghiță, Group Employee Communications Director.