Beyond Business School, founded by serial entrepreneurs Andra Ghibuțiu and Grégoire Vigroux, today announced the launch of the 3rd edition of its executive program in Bucharest.

Designed for ambitious professionals ready to accelerate their careers, the program combines internationally accredited courses, hands-on business training, and direct access to top industry leaders.

Starting January 9, 2026, participants will engage in 140 hours of intensive classes across 10 weekends, led by more than 70 renowned experts, including top entrepreneurs and executives from leading companies in Romania—and beyond.

The curriculum spans corporate finance, business development, leadership, sustainable growth, IT management, strategy and change management, AI for Business, and public speaking—ensuring a practical, future-focused learning experience.

In addition, participants will benefit from:

20 hours of online modules from IESE, Duke University, and Google, earning three international certificates .

from IESE, Duke University, and Google, earning . A capstone project applying classroom theory to real-world business challenges.

applying classroom theory to real-world business challenges. The acclaimed “CEO Talks” series—exclusive Friday evening sessions where top leaders share candid stories and insights. In 2025 alone, 66 top CEOs from Romania’s largest companies took part.

The early-bird enrollment fee of €5,000 is available until November 1, 2025.

Andra Ghibuțiu, Co-founder and CEO of Beyond Business School:

“Beyond Business School is more than a program—it’s a launchpad. Our mission is to give ambitious professionals the tools, confidence, and network they need to take bold steps in their careers. Previous cohorts have shown us that when talent meets opportunity, incredible transformations happen.”

Grégoire Vigroux, Co-founder of Beyond Business School:

“We built Beyond Business School to bridge the gap between theory and practice. By learning directly from the best entrepreneurs and executives, our Beyonders don’t just study leadership—they experience it. This third edition is about shaping leaders who can thrive in Romania’s fast-changing business landscape.”

About Beyond Business School

Beyond Business School’s mission is to shape a new generation of business leaders in Romania. Its executive program is a fast-track pathway for entrepreneurs, independent professions, directors, managers, and promising professionals who want to elevate their careers, blending rigorous training with powerful networking opportunities.

Each cohort is intentionally limited to 35 participants to ensure an intimate, high-quality learning experience.

Co-founded by Andra Ghibuțiu (Voxxed Days Romania, Incremental Community) and Grégoire Vigroux (Bonapp, Recommerce, TELUS International), the program runs over 10 weekends, with the next cohort beginning in January 2026.

Beyond Business School is also home to “The Beyonders”, an influential alumni community built on the school’s motto: “Work hard. Network harder.”

Find out more: www.beyond-business-school.com