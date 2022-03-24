BICO is expanding regionally and enters the Republic of Moldova market by acquiring Terra Impex

BICO Industries, a manufacturer of fiberglass mesh in Romania and part of the ROCA Industry construction materials holding, is expanding regionally and enters the Republic of Moldova market. The Romanian manufacturer has finalised the complete acquisition of the Terra Impex SRL company, of the Vulcănești Free Economic Zone in the Republic of Moldova, the two companies being active in the same industry.

“This new transaction of ROCA Industry holding is taking place in a difficult regional context, but our business philosophy is on long-term, and where some may see only risk, we are looking for growth opportunities. We believe in entrepreneurship and partnership, and the acquisition of Terra Impex is in line with our strategy of development through synergies between companies in the same industry. This is also an important moment following the listing of our holding on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and a strategic step by BICO Industries to significantly increase their production capacity. The goal of BICO for the next five years is to become one of the most important regional players by implementing an ambitious plan of direct investment in expanding the production capacity and product portfolio as well as in the team,” said Liviu Stoleru, CEO of ROCA Investments.

Through this transaction, signed on 6 December 2021 and finalised on 23 March 2022, ROCA Industry show their faith in the long-term opportunities in this region.

“We have a three-pillar development strategy, the first one being the production capacity increase by 50% of the factory in the Republic of Moldova (Terra Impex SRL), with a goal of 30 million square metres/year. The total value of the investment plan, including the acquisition, is Lei 19 million. Meanwhile, by the end of April we shall complete a Lei 12 million investment plan to expand by 30% the production capacity of the BICO factory in Vaslui. Last but not least, we are starting an investment plan in the Piatra Neamț factory, with an estimated total value of Lei 44 million, for the development of new business lines in the technical textile industry, to fuel the innovation strategy of our organisation,” said Adrian Butuc, CEO of BICO Industries.