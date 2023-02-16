Binance hires in its technology hub in Iași by the end of the year

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, is planning, until the end of 2023, employment in the technology hub in Iași, opened last September.

“Binance is constantly hiring and developing around the world, and Romania, recognized for its high skills in the areas of IT and technology, is an important point on our map. Last September we opened our first technology hub in the country, in Iași, after consistent discussions with the Romanian Government, and this year we are entering a natural stage of growth, in which we want to attract many talents to our new center”, said Ilie Pușcaș, Binance Country Manager.

The first positions available for the center in Iași are open to IT specialists and include Backend, QA, Frontend and Mobile areas. The required expertise is mainly focused on Java, typescript, iOS and Android, MENA stack, automation and framework.Also, at the moment, Binance is also recruiting in the area of ​​Customer Support, for the offices in Bucharest.

Open positions are available here.