Binance, the world blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, will hold a workshop at Crypto Expo Europe

Binance, the world blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, will organize a workshop within Crypto Expo Europe, which will take place on March 19-20, 2023, at Radisson Blu, in Bucharest, an event dedicated exclusively to the Blockchain and Crypto market from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Kiril Khomiakov – Central Eastern European Director at Binance and Ilie (Elijah) Puscas – Country Manager Romania at Binance will be in Bucharest in March to offer participants one of the most desired workshops from Crypto Expo Europe and attend to panels like: “Conclusion – What we learned based on the experience? Can we define some guidelines on the market?”.

The workshop supported by Binance will be an educational one, where participants will have access to practical and relevant information about the Blockchain and Crypto industry. Everything you need to know about the crypto market, when and how to invest, what are the coordinates to guide you by, or how safe is the market currently are just some of the topics that will be addressed in the workshop.

That’s why the Binance workshop is a real opportunity for crypto enthusiasts, amateurs and professionals who want to learn new things and find out what are the trends in the Blockchain and Crypto industry.

So, whether you are just starting out and trying to understand and learn more about the crypto field, or whether you are a specialist with a great experience in the field, but you are looking for information to help you develop new strategies, Crypto Expo Europe is the event you need for a 360° view of the Blockchain and Crypto industry.

Tickets are issued in limited number and can be purchased on the event’s official website, cryptoexpoeurope.com. Also on the Crypto Expo Europe website, the public can find more information about the event agenda, companies and speakers that will be present on March 19-20, 2023, at Radisson Blu, in Bucharest.