Bioethanol factory in Podari Resumes Production Operations

Corden BioChem, a German company operating in the field of industrial biotechnology, announces a strategic investment in Romania, by acquiring the decommissioned bioethanol factory in Podari, Dolj County. The new stage begins with the resumption of production, following a medium and long-term development plan, the company announced in a press release.

The Podari factory, initially owned by the Swiss from Clariant, was taken over last summer by International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG), whose biotechnology subsidiary is Corden BioChem.

Clariant has completed the construction of its sunliquid® cellulosic ethanol plant in Podari, Romania in October 2021 and produced the first commercial cellulosic ethanol at its sunliquid® production plant in Podari in June 2022.

The Podari facility later reported losses after experiencing technical issues, meaning production never reached full capacity. As a result, the unit, which employed 120 people, was closed.

Last summer Podari facility was taken over by ICIG and now the German group announced the re-opening by re-starting production of first-generation (1G) bioethanol, which will create dozens of jobs in Romania.

“Initially, Corden BioChem intends to use the existing infrastructure for the production of first-generation (1G) bioethanol, based on local raw materials such as molasses and starch. The estimated initial production capacity is several tens of thousands of tons annually. At the same time, it will strengthen a team of local specialists, creating dozens of new jobs in the region.

In addition to bioethanol production, the existing infrastructure allows the use and expansion of technological capabilities for the introduction of other fermentation products. Thus, the development of high-value fermentation products, with applications in industries such as food, cosmetics, feed, food supplements and others, becomes possible. Additional investments related to the diversification of production are estimated at several tens of millions of euros, with the potential to generate over 100 specialized jobs,” the company explained.

After taking over the factory and relaunching production, Corden BioChem proposes a long-term vision for the biotech industry in Romania. “This investment means more than relaunching a factory – it is about the team, about performance and about developing a region that will become a key point in the green transition. It is the beginning of a new stage that will put Dolj on the European map of energy and biotechnology. Together we will create a successful example of innovation, stable jobs and the valorization of local resources. We start here, in Podari, but the impact will be national. The resumption of bioethanol production is the first step in a firm commitment to sustainability and the community,” said Dr. Klaus Pellengahr, Managing Director of Corden BioChem.

“The Podari factory represents an example of replicable industrial reconversion in Romania, where agricultural tradition is intertwined with cutting-edge technology to support national competitiveness in a modern economy. This strategic investment reflects the commitment of Corden BioChem and the International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG) to sustainable solutions and the transition to renewable technologies. The approach aligns with European and national objectives regarding the promotion of biofuels and comes at a relevant time, when the demand for alternative energy sources is increasing, both regionally and continentally,” the company also added.