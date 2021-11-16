Biofarm registers a net profit of RON 54.8 M in the first nine months of the year

Biofarm, one of Romania’s drug manufacturers, reports significant increases for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2020. Biofarm recorded a turnover of lei 179 million in the first nine months of 2021 and a net profit of lei 54,8 million, up by 20%, compared to the same period last year. Biofarm, which this year marks 100 years of uninterrupted activity, reported EBITDA of over 75 million lei, 20% higher compared to the first nine months of last year.

“Over the last nine months we have completed the most important investment of the last 30 years in the local pharmaceutical industry – a production unit built from scratch, with modern facilities and equipment, we have completed the process of revitalizing the corporate image and strategic brands in the portfolio and we managed to consolidate our position in the top of the most important players in the local pharmaceutical industry, in the Consumer Healthcare (CHC) category. The financial results motivate us to continue Biofarm’s mission to do well through performance and with standards at the highest level “, said Cătălin Vicol, Biofarm’s general manager.

By volume, Biofarm ranks 2, with a 6 per cent increase from the same period last year, in line with category development. In value, Biofarm consolidated its sales to the final consumer, registering a 19% increase, compared to the purchase price in pharmacies.

Investments in marketing and promotion were increased compared to the same period last year in order to maintain the competitiveness of focus brands and support the launch of Biofen Extra, a combination of ibuprofen and paracetamol. The new product introduces Biofarm in the market segment with the highest business potential in the CHC category – drugs for pain therapy.

Biofarm’s portfolio covers the most important therapeutic areas in the Consumer Healthcare division – digestive & metabolic, respiratory & ORL, cardiovascular & circulatory, nervous system, multivitamins, with over 20 representative brands.