Biofarm, the second pharma company to join ARIR  

The Romanian Investor Relations Association has announced that Biofarm had become Associate Member of ARIR. Biofarm is one of the first drug manufactures in Romania, founded 100 years ago by merging several pharmaceutical companies. Biofarm shares are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since January 2005 and they are included in the Premium category.

Cătălin Vicol, CEO, Biofarm: ”We strongly believe that constant dialogue with all stakeholders strengthens investors’ trust both in the potential of the company and also in the general business environment. We celebrate 100 years of existence, 100 years in which we accumulated expertise for the continuous development of the company and of the pharmaceutical industry in Romania. The association with ARIR underlines once more our commitment to have high corporate governance standards, to constantly improve investor relations and to open dialogue.”

Daniela Șerban, ARIR President & Co-Founder: ”ARIR community has gained a new valuable member – Biofarm. The new collaboration shows the trust that we enjoy in the market and the magnitude of the our activities. The expertise of the Romanian companies in the pharmaceutical sector is internationally recognized and we are glad to see their constant concern for increasing visibility in the capital market. Through ARIR’s projects we aim to bring listed companies in the spotlight, to show their potential and contribution to the development of the Romanian economy. ”

Biofarm is one of the most important drug producers in Romania, present in 12 countries globally. Its portfolio includes over 200 products covering 61 therapeutical areas, the company being positioned in the market as the most important Romanian manufacturer of soft gelatin capsules.