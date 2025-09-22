- Advertisement -

Bit Soft Acquired by Volaris Group, Backed by Constellation Software

By Romania Journal
Bit Soft, a Romanian developer and distributor of end-to-end hospitality solutions founded by Bogdan Stanciu, has been acquired by Volaris Group, part of Canadian giant Constellation Software, a software and IT services provider in over 100 countries with a $91 billion market cap.

With over 30 years of experience in hospitality, Bit Soft develops and distributes end-to-end solutions for hotels, restaurants, and spa & wellness centers, operating in 10 European countries. In 2024, the company recorded revenues of RON 38 million, up from RON 34 million in 2023, with an average of 83 employees, and net profit rose from RON 5.17 million to RON 8.1 million.

“We built Bit Soft out of a passion for software development and the HoReCa industry. Over 30 years, we have grown through continuous innovation and solutions that help the industry digitize. Our ambition is to become one of the top players in Europe, and to achieve this, we need to take things to the next level and mature as an organization,” said Bogdan Stanciu, founder and CEO of Bit Soft.

According to Stanciu, joining Volaris’ portfolio provides the company with resources for future growth. “We are excited about what the future holds and believe this transaction can create lasting value for our clients, employees, and the broader Bit Soft community,” he added.

Volaris Group is a subsidiary of the Canadian Constellation Software, focused on acquiring software-producing companies. Headquartered in Toronto, Constellation Software was founded by venture capitalist Mark Leonard in 1995. Its business strategy is based on acquiring software companies and keeping them in its portfolio long-term. The company has acquired over 600 businesses to date. Constellation Software is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of $91.4 billion as of Thursday’s closing price, reporting revenues of over $10 billion and a profit of $767 million in 2024.

Source: Profit.ro

