Bitdefender Acquires Cybersecurity Provider in Asia-Pacific

Bitdefender, one of the largest and most well-known Romanian IT companies, has acquired a key division of BitShield, its partner company responsible for distributing Bitdefender solutions in Malaysia and Brunei, according to a press release from the Romanian company.

With this acquisition, Bitdefender reaffirms its commitment to investing in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, following its 2023 acquisition of Horangi Cyber Security, a Singapore-based company specializing in cloud security, consultancy, and offensive security services.

“By strengthening its regional presence and enhancing its capabilities, Bitdefender can more effectively address major cybersecurity challenges, as organizations face expanding attack surfaces and the increasing complexity of securing multi-cloud environments. Over the years, BitShield has marketed and promoted Bitdefender solutions in Malaysia and Brunei to provide advanced protection for companies in key sectors, including government institutions, banks, multinational corporations, and technology companies,” a press release states.

“This strategic acquisition marks another important step in our expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. Following the success in Singapore and Malaysia, we continue to strengthen our presence in the region through new partnerships, access to a larger number of customers and an expanded team. The investment reflects our strong commitment to being a trusted partner for enterprises and government institutions around the world,” said Florin Talpeş, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender.

The acquired BitShield division will be fully integrated into Bitdefender’s global operations and will operate under the Bitdefender brand. BitShield will retain its identity and operations outside the Bitdefender portfolio.

Effective January 1, 2025, Twdor Sdn Bhd has become the official distributor of Bitdefender’s enterprise security solutions in Malaysia. BitShield Data Defense Sdn. Bhd. is a leading provider of cybersecurity technologies and services, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.