Bittnet Group enters the e-commerce market, launches IT&C Solutions online store

Romanian Company Dendrio Solutions, an IT&C integrator that is part of Bittnet Group, enters the e-commerce market as it launches Dendrio Shop – an online platform where companies can purchase software, licenses, IT solution, and hardware. The product offer of Dendrio Store particularly targets the SME segment, providing them with tailored solutions and a dedicated sales channel where their orders can be handled with priority. In the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dendrio team has put additional effort to launch the store as soon as possible, to be able to respond to the growing demand for digitalization solutions.

On top of this, Dendrio launches a new campaign “Business Continuity” where local SMEs can benefit from a large umbrella of free technological solutions offered by Cisco, Microsoft and Amazon in partnership with Dendrio that aim to help digitalize to ensure business continuity in the times of coronavirus outbreak.

The “Business Continuity” campaign is a follow-up to „Work from Home” initiative that run between March 10th and April 10th and during which, Dendrio together with Microsoft and Cisco, offered free technological solutions and consultancy to ensure the continuity of daily business activities that targeted Romanian businesses and associations. 43 companies and organizations have benefited from this initiative, one of them being The Archdiocese of Bucharest. In the current context of prolonging emergency state, Dendrio team has decided to further elaborate the solutions put at the disposal of local SMEs in order to help them overpass the time of pandemic with as small negative impact on business as possible.

“We started Dendrio Shop with a range of essential hardware, software, licenses, and services, designed especially for small businesses, which can become the basis for digital transformation and can help overcome the current challenges. We will develop more and more products and services, carefully monitoring the needs of the market. Our engineers and product managers standardize solutions that can be implemented quickly and easily without the need for in-depth technical knowledge. As the “Work from Home” initiative was well received by the local business environment, we have decided together with our partners to continue it and offer a number of solutions free of charge or with special commercial conditions, precisely to help the companies that are struggling in this current period”, stated Cristian Herghelegiu, CEO of Dendrio.

The products and services offered in Dendrio Shop were selected particularly to meet the needs of start-ups and small and medium-sized companies from a variety of sectors, that are undergoing the process of digital transformation. Companies can thus find IT&C solutions and that can cover their needs related to increasing the productivity of the teams, ensuring cybersecurity and connectivity. On top of this, Dendrio Shop also puts at client disposal working tools, for example for graphic production, as well as a series of specialized services such as migration services, adoption services or IT assessment.

Dendrio Shop clients have at their disposal a wide range of products, licenses, multi-vendor packages and IT services from a variety of technology providers that can be all purchased in one place. An example can be products and services offered together with Microsoft and Cisco technologies and ensure both the security and productivity of the teams. Many solutions are offered under a monthly payment, thus ensuring, especially in the current context of the coronavirus pandemic, a safe environment for working from home with a minimum monthly investment.