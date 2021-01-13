Bittnet Training launches the first Pearson VUE certifications for the international project DevOps Artisan

Bittnet Training, provider of courses and certifications in software development and IT&C operations announces launching its first three DevOps Artisan certifications and signing a multi-year agreement with Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer-based testing. Partnership with Pearson VUE is of strategic importance to Bittnet as it furthers the process of the international expansion of the Group through DevOps Artisan courses portfolio and certification programs.

DevOps Artisan is a Bittnet Training project launched in June 2020, developed for global markets. DevOps Artisans offers to already experienced IT&C professionals a platform to learn new skills and continue their education. The project offers over 60 courses in programming, machine learning, security, artificial intelligence, DevOps applications available to IT specialists. All the DevOps Artisan courses are developed by Bittnet’s trainers and available in English. Their particularity is the predominantly hands-on character that the students have throughout the classes. Since its launch in 2020, 600 IT&C professionals from all around the world have followed DevOps Artisan courses.

„We are thrilled to put on the map of Pearson VUE test centres the first DevOps Artisan certifications that IT engineers can take to globally attest their knowledge level for use and operation of DevOps tools. It is a step forward in the process of consolidating the accelerated growth demand for our DevOps Artisan project. We see the Pearson VUE test centre network’s global reach and the opportunity to opt for OnVUE online proctored exams as key drivers in the international expansion of the DevOps Artisan program. The partnership with Pearson VUE is a significant milestone for Bittnet since it improves the competitiveness of our courses and plays a strategic role in our external development plans” said Dan Berteanu, VP of Education at Bittnet Group.

Under the agreement, new certification exams for the DevOps Artisan courses run by Bittnet will be delivered worldwide via Pearson VUE’s global test centre network. Bittnet will also offer all the DevOps Artisan students the opportunity to test through Pearson VUE’s online proctoring platform, OnVUE, which allows candidates to take exams at home while being monitored by a Pearson VUE-certified proctor via webcam and microphone throughout the exam.

“We are happy to launch the new certification exams worldwide for the DevOps Artisan courses organized by Bittnet. Starting today, we offer all DevOps Artisan candidates the choice, flexibility and convenience of taking their tests through either our global test centre network, or via online proctoring to test at home or in the workplace,” commented Matthew Poyiadgi, Vice President, EMEA at Pearson VUE.

The first certifications offered by Bittnet under DevOps Artisan umbrella in partnership with Pearson VUE are:

Release Engineer Associate Artisan,

Deploy & Operate Engineer Associate Artisan,

Automation Engineer Associate Artisan.

DevOps is a set of practices that combines software development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops). It aims to shorten the systems development life cycle and provide continuous delivery with high software quality. DevOps engineers need to skillfully mix theory, practice coding and be able to overcome challenges fast. In LinkedIn’s 2019 assessment of the most recruited jobs, a DevOps engineer topped the list. DevOps is thus one of the most sought-after career paths in IT. However, DevOps Engineers are expected to continuously learn since the DevOps space is always evolving and new tools are emerging daily.