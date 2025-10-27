Black Friday at Fashion Days Starts Friday, October 31

Fashion Days, a Romanian specialized fashion retail company with a presence on the local market for over 15 years, launches Black Friday 2025 on October 31, offering discounts of up to 90% on a selection of over 500,000 products. The campaign runs on the mobile app and on the fashiondays.ro website until November 9.

To ensure a fast and efficient shopping experience, Fashion Days recommends that users download or update the app to the latest version, prepare their favorites list, subscribe to the newsletter, and enable notifications. Although stock levels are generous, they are limited, and interest in the event is extremely high — so early access can be the key to securing the most desired products at the best prices of the year.

Fashion Days customers are advised to log into the app as early as possible on Friday morning to make the most of the top deals.

“As we do every year, for Black Friday we’re preparing the biggest discounts of the year on original products from the most sought-after brands in fashion, footwear, accessories, and beauty. We’ve put together a wide selection of relevant seasonal items and are making every effort to offer the best shopping experience once again this year: ultra-fast delivery (customers placing orders on the morning of the first Black Friday day can receive their packages the very same day), flexible payments, and a simple, efficient return process,” said Cristina Pîrjol, General Manager of Fashion Days.

Fashion Days is offering its customers only authentic products, sourced directly from manufacturers and authorized distributors. This authenticity guarantee applies to both items from the company’s own stock and those sold through its Marketplace partners. Through this rigorous supplier selection approach, Fashion Days reinforces the quality and originality of all products available on the platform, giving customers confidence that they are purchasing exclusively from verified and authorized sources.

NEW This Black Friday at Fashion Days: Mystery Gifts

Fashion Days introduces an exciting new feature for the Black Friday 2025 campaign: the exclusive “Mystery Gifts” program — a special initiative that rewards every customer placing at least one order between October 31 and November 9 with a guaranteed surprise gift automatically linked to their account.

The program’s mechanism creates a gamified experience for shoppers: the mystery gifts are activated in customers’ accounts upon completing an order and become available for use after 40 days.

Among the mystery gifts are value vouchers worth 50, 100, 300, and 500 lei, or percentage discount vouchers of up to 30% for brands such as Nike, Puma, adidas sportswear, as well as premium labels like Calvin Klein, Armani Exchange, Karl Lagerfeld, and Tommy Hilfiger.

The full rules and conditions for the “Mystery Gifts” contest are detailed in the official regulation available on both the Fashion Days website and mobile app.

Flexible Payments with My Wallet

Fashion Days offers its customers a flexible shopping experience through My Wallet by eMAG, which provides access to a generous budget of up to 10,000 lei for installment purchases. Consumers can pay for their desired products in 4 or 6 interest-free installments, enjoying greater financial flexibility.

To access the My Wallet service and check eligibility, customers must log into Fashion Days using their eMAG account. This integration ensures a unified and seamless experience for users, strengthening the eMAG Group digital ecosystem.

Fashion Days strengthens its Genius program by offering special benefits during Black Friday 2025, marking the fourth consecutive year that subscribers enjoy preferential conditions. The Genius program provides additional savings through exclusive 10% discounts on a special product selection, along with free delivery.

Fast Delivery and Easy Returns via Easybox

Fashion Days offers its customers access to a vast network of over 5,700 easybox lockers nationwide, providing a flexible and convenient delivery solution. This logistics infrastructure allows customers to collect their orders at any time, removing scheduling constraints and ensuring 24/7 accessibility.

The platform also features a revolutionary return system using the same easybox lockers, making returns simple and efficient. Active customers benefit from accelerated return processing, with refunds issued in as little as 30 minutes after dropping off the product.

This logistics innovation removes the stress and uncertainty traditionally associated with returns, reinforcing consumer trust in the online shopping experience.

“Black Friday” Label

All products included in the promotional campaign will be marked with a distinctive “Black Friday” label, allowing users to quickly and efficiently identify the most attractive deals available on the platform. This ensures an optimized shopping experience by reducing search time and increasing the visibility of exclusive offers.

Some of the Unmissable Black Friday 2025 Deals

Product Black Friday Price Discount vs. Lowest Price in the Last 30 Days Columbia Jacket 379.99 lei 48% Calvin Klein Jeans 269.99 lei 49% Karl Lagerfeld Sneakers 459.99 lei 50% Furla Bag 459.99 lei 53% UGG Boots 449.99 lei 55% Only Jacket 199.99 lei 58% Trespass Jacket 169.99 lei 73% Antonia Moretti Bag 119.99 lei 90% Christophe Duchamp Watch 759.99 lei 91%