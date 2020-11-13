Black Friday on Fashion Days: Over 200,000 items ordered in the first day

Black Friday Fashion Days started on Wednesday at 7 a.m. and is ending today.

Over 200,000 products ordered in the first day, with 80,000 leaving the warehouse right from the first day. 80% of sales are from the FD app.

The best-selling brands on the first day are: UGG, Nike, Puma, Timberland, Guess, Trespass and Columbia, while the categories of the most-sought products were: boots for women and winter coats, both for women and men.

The order with the higehst number of products: 50 items. The most expensive sold product is a leather biker jacket, Diesel, worth RON 3,869.99.

The most expensive order was worth RON 9,897, totaling 24 products and coming from Bistrita.

The top five cities with the most orders are: Bucharest, Ilfov, Constanța, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara.