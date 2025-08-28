BlackPeak Capital Invests in Affinity Life Care in SE Europe

A Deloitte Romania team made of financial and tax advisors assisted BlackPeak Capital, a Southeast Europe focused private equity fund, in its equity investment in Affinity Life Care, which currently operates three premium care centers in central Bucharest, with a capacity of more than 400 licensed beds. With BlackPeak Capital’s support, Affinity will accelerate its expansion in Bucharest and across other key regions of the country, with the ambition to elevate the standard of elderly care in Romania.

“We are excited to partner with Affinity and support them in their ambitious growth plans. Affinity represents the first investment by a private equity fund in Romania’s senior care sector, and we see it as a big responsibility towards current and future residents, employees, and the industry,” said Virgil Chitu, Romania Lead with BlackPeak Capital.

- Advertisement -

“This transaction brings growth equity from a regional investment fund to elderly care services, a field which is not institutionalized in the local market, but which has great potential for growth in Romania and in the region. This is actually one of our client’s strengths – the exposure and the knowledge which they bring to the companies with potential for regional development. The process’ complexities which arose along the way stimulated our team’s innovative approach in order to find the best solutions in due time and close the deal in the most efficient way possible. We are honored to have been BlackPeak Capital’s trusted advisors,” said Radu Dumitrescu, Advisory Partner-in-Charge, Deloitte Romania.

Affinity Life Care is the leading provider of elderly care services in Romania and offers personalized, round-the-clock care for seniors in its nursing homes in central Bucharest.

BlackPeak Capital was established in 2014 and targets growth equity investments in fast-growing companies in Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia. BlackPeak Capital’s second fund, BlackPeak Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund, focuses on partnering with the region’s outstanding entrepreneurs who have the ambition to build world-class companies based on continued innovation, organic growth, and add-on acquisitions.