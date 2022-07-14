Blue Air gets the largest fine in history in Romania, EUR 2 M, for cancelled flights

The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) fined Blue Air two million euros for canceling over 11,000 flights between April 30, 2021 – April 30, 2022, and obliges the company to return the money to customers within ten days for all flights canceled, according to a press release of the institution.

“Following the complaints submitted by consumers and as a result of media reactions, the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) carried out, during June 2022, a control action at the economic operator Blue Air Aviation SA. More precisely, during 30.04. 2021 – 30.04.2022, the economic operator canceled 11,289 flights, corresponding to 178,405 reservations, for which payments were made in the total amount of 66,585,967.68 lei, by consumers from 20 member states of the European Union , in which the airline subject to verifications operates, regularly, flights”, states ANPC.

In accordance with the provisions of the transposition into national legislation of the European Omnibus Directive, following the publication in the Official Gazette of the Order of the President of ANPC, which specified the procedure to be followed in this case, a special commission was set up at Authority level to establish the necessary sanctions.

According to the Authorities, considering that the deviations found concern both consumers in Romania and in the EU, ANPC, through the General Directorate for Market Surveillance Control and European Harmonization, sent an alert to the European Commission and the ANPC counterpart authorities, from the other Member States, requesting the verification, at European level, of similar breaches of legislation, other than those complained of to ANPC, or if measures have already been taken to ensure compliance, in the EU, against such violations of Blue Air Aviation.

ANPC recommends consumers to be extremely vigilant and to avoid buying airline tickets from economic operators who, in the past, have canceled many flights and have not respected consumer rights. With the notification of Blue Air, both Wizz Air and Ryan Air were warned through the CPC network, which also had, during this period, many cancellations or delays of flights, without taking into account the rights of consumers. , notes the Authority. “Economic operators will continue to remain in the attention of ANPC, and the fulfillment of the ordered measures, restitution of amounts, as well as cessation of incorrect commercial practices, will be verified by commissioners, after the end of the 10 days provided by law”, ANPC recommends that consumers report situations similar to those listed above, regardless of the airline where they are registered.

In addition, consumers are warned that companies that recover amounts not reimbursed by airlines in the event of a flight cancellation charge a fee for these services.