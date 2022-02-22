Blue Air names new CEO

Airline Blue Air has announced it has a new CEO, Steven Greenway, with 25 years of experience at companies such as Virgin Blue, Virgin Atlantic or Qantas.

Steven Greenway has over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry, with key roles in Europe as well as the United States, Australia and Canada in success stories such as Swoop, WestJet, Scoot, SkyEurope, Virgin Blue, Virgin Atlantic or Qantas.

“I am pleased to announce that Steven Greenway has taken over as CEO of Blue Air as of March 1, 2022. Steven has over 25 years of experience in the low-cost aviation industry – both in Europe and in the United States, Australia and Canada and is a professional recognized for its outstanding focus on passenger experience – both in-flight and online and at the airport, and for its integrated vision of the future of low-cost aviation. In the past 6 months Steven has already been an integral part of our team of specialists with the help of which we have reviewed and finalized both the landmarks of our ambition to become a major player in the European low-cost market and the company’s post-pandemic recovery plan and the financing strategy for this plan,” said Oana Petrescu, President of the Blue Air Board of Directors.

“In the last 6 months I have had the privilege of working with the Blue Air team, to understand the story and the course of the company, and I am delighted with this opportunity. I look forward to joining the Blue Air team starting March 1st and continuing the recovery plan that will establish Blue Air as the leader in low cost airline in Europe,” Steven Greenway said in his turn.

The Blue Air officials expect that, with the new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to be received this year, the airline will become one of the companies with the newest fleets in Europe.