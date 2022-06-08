Blue Air suspended flights on 20 routes during the summer. Which are the main cities affected?

The low-cost airline Blue Air recently canceled flights scheduled for the summer season on at least 20 air routes to and from Romania, according to boardingpass.ro. The most affected cities are Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi.

According to the data in the reservation system, the following routes will be completely suspended until October 2022:

Bucharest – Birmingham

Bucharest– Koln

Bucharest– Dubai

Bucharest – Liverpool București – Munich

Bucharest– Oradea

Bucharest– Rome FCO

Bucharest– Timișoara

Bucharest– Zaragoza

Suspended flights from Cluj-Napoca

Cluj Napoca – Amsterdam

Cluj Napoca – London

Cluj Napoca – Madrid

Cluj-Napoca – Paris CDG