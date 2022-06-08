Blue Air suspended flights on 20 routes during the summer. Which are the main cities affected?
The low-cost airline Blue Air recently canceled flights scheduled for the summer season on at least 20 air routes to and from Romania, according to boardingpass.ro. The most affected cities are Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi.
According to the data in the reservation system, the following routes will be completely suspended until October 2022:
- Bucharest – Birmingham
- Bucharest– Koln
- Bucharest– Dubai
- Bucharest – Liverpool București – Munich
- Bucharest– Oradea
- Bucharest– Rome FCO
- Bucharest– Timișoara
- Bucharest– Zaragoza
Suspended flights from Cluj-Napoca
- Cluj Napoca – Amsterdam
- Cluj Napoca – London
- Cluj Napoca – Madrid
- Cluj-Napoca – Paris CDG