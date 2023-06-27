BMF Grup and SARMIS Capital announce the largest investment in the Facility Management industry this year in Romania

BMF Grup, an integrated facility management company in Romania, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with SARMIS Capital, a private equity fund dedicated to Romania and neighbouring countries. Completion is subject to approval from the Competition Council, expected in the next months.

This partnership marks a significant stage in the development of BMF Grup, strengthening its position as a leader in the integrated facility management industry. The company is committed to investing in digitization and becoming a model of sustainability in the industry, aiming to expand its services and develop a solid platform for long-term success.

Constantin Tomescu, founder of BMF Grup, stated: “Our vision for the next stage of the company’s development is to become a prominent regional player in the integrated facility management space.

The trust placed in us by SARMIS Capital, as an institutionally financed investment fund, confirms that the quality of our services, our high standards of corporate governance and solid ESG policies are pillars that make BMF Group the ideal solution for the most exigent corporate clients. The partnership with SARMIS Capital will support us in achieving our growth targets and will strengthen our position in the industry through enhanced access to capital and expertise of the fund’s team. This collaboration will enable us to invest more in technology and to offer increasingly innovative solutions to our customers, continuing to represent a trusted, transparent partner to all our stakeholders, including clients and employees.”

Gabriel Tomescu, CEO of BMF Grup, added: “We are excited to have the SARMIS Capital team supporting us in accelerating the company’s growth and in strengthening our leadership position in the facility management industry. We believe that our employees are our most valuable resource and that constant learning and development opportunities are key to our long-term success. We will continue to implement the highest standards of corporate governance, monitor and manage risks and be responsible in our decision-making. We believe in implementing green solutions to improve the quality of life for our customers and employees, as well as the environment. We comply with all applicable rules and regulations and will continue to be a model of best practices in our industry.”

Cezar Scarlat, Managing Partner and co-founder of SARMIS Capital, stated: “We are happy to join forces with BMF Grup, the leader in the integrated facility management market. Our investment in this company is the result of a thorough analysis of the outstanding performance achieved over the past 10+ years, since the company’s inception, as well as its significant potential for growth. I believe that the unparalleled expertise of the founders, alongside the synergies that can be achieved through this partnership and the connections with the group of companies in which SARMIS Capital has already invested (COS – Corporate Office Solutions and Smart ID Technology), will ensure the

achievement of the company’s strategic objectives. We will strongly support the long-term success of the business and the consolidation of BMF Grup’s position as the undisputed leader in the facility management industry, through significant strategic and financial resources.”

BMF Grup was assisted by Blu Capital Partners, Dentons and Taxhouse, while SARMIS Capital was advised by Radu Tărăcilă Pădurari Retevoescu SCA (RTPR), PwC Romania, Roland Berger and SGS Romania.

