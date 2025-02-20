BNP Paribas Relocates Two Business Lines in Oregon Park

Lion’s Head, real estate investment fund currently owning assets in Romania and Bulgaria, announces the lease agreement prolongation and extension with BNP Paribas, the leading bank in the European Union, within the Oregon Park premises in Bucharest. The recent transaction engages an overall leased area of 6,200 sqm, thus consolidating the existing headquarters and moving two further business lines of the group – Arval and BNP Paribas Cardif – to the premises.

Unfolding operations in Oregon Park since 2020, BNP Paribas now prolongs the leased agreement for another 5 years on the premises. Present in 63 countries and locations, with 183,000 employees, BNP Paribas provides banking products and services for businesses, institutions and private customers, covering Commercial, Personal Banking & Services, Investment & Protection services and Corporate & Institutional Banking.

“Our choice of business premises does not involve the leased space exclusively, but the partnership. The decision comes as a result of a thorough analysis of the local property market and are glad to acknowledge Oregon Park as a business destination for nowadays, providing not only space, but also customized property services, an active community and a landlord able to understand its tenants’ needs”, says Sandrine Bondon, Country Head at BNP Paribas Romania.

The recently closed leasing deal covers not only the prolongation of the existing agreement, but also a business decision of consolidating operations and integrating another two business lines within Oregon Park – Arval and BNP Paribas Cardif. Arval is a specialist in full-service vehicle leasing and new mobility solutions for its customers, with more than 8,600 employees in 29 countries and more than 1,75 million leased vehicles by end of June 2024. BNP Paribas Cardif is a world leader in bancassurance partnerships, providing insurance services to its more than 80 million customers in 30 countries through over 8,000 employees worldwide.

“When dealing with extensive groups with international exposure, we take pride in our capacity of being flexible and business-oriented, based on our partner’s objectives. We are honoured not only to prolong our role of BNP Paribas Romania’s main office destination, but also to be able to swiftly respond to different space needs of three distinct business lines within the tenant’s group,” says Alina Necula, Country Manager Romania Lion’s Head.

Oregon Park is Lion’s Head main asset in Romania, three premium class A office buildings, providing approximately 70,000 square meters of office space, additional 3,000 square meters dedicated to the retail area and another 12,000 square meters of landscaped green areas. It is located in Bucharest’s most important business pole (Floreasca – Barbu Văcărescu area).