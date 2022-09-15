Booking Holdings opens Center of Excellence in Bucharest, to recruit 500 and invest EUR 100 M in the coming 5 years

The largest online travel company in the world, Booking Holdings, launched its new headquarters in a modern 4,000sqm building U Center in Tineretului district in Bucharest and announced investments of 100 million euros for the next five years.

The giant will set up a regional service center here, with 500 employees expected to work here, among the employees to be recruited being programmers, designers and online experts.

Currently, the new Center of Excellence in Bucharest supports cybersecurity operations and fraud monitoring, IT infrastructure and procurement analysis, with new capabilities to be added in other areas, including Data Governance, FinTech and marketing, throughout this year and in 2023.

The Center of Excellence currently has a full management team and more than 150 employees in various positions, supporting multiple brands, and the partnership with Infosys aims to increase the number of Booking Holdings’ own employees. With plans to expand by the end of the year and grow to 500 employees over the next five years, more vacancies are available, including in areas such as Financial Technology, Cybersecurity & Fraud, Software Development, IT Infrastructure, Shared Business Services.

“We chose Romania for our investment after a long analysis process,” said David Goulden, the company’s vice president in a press conference. “Three advantages were decisive for our choice. We found here a lot of talented and qualified English-speaking people and we came across a solid digital infrastructure,” said in his turn John Herrera, senior vice president of the Operational Development department.

“The company has a capitalization of 78 billion dollars and is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange,” announced Vice President Goulden.

This year, Booking Holdings sold 15 million airline tickets, rented cars for 47 million days and sold 590 million nights of accommodation, according to data released by the company.

Founded in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com has grown from a small Dutch startup to one of the leading digital travel companies worldwide. The Booking.com platform is available in 43 languages ​​and offers more than 28 million reported accommodation units in total.