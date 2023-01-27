Bosch agrees to acquire shares in Husqvarna AB

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bosch has issued a press release this morning stating that they have agreed to acquire shares in Husqvarna AB, subject to an approval, and that their shareholding would then amount to roughly 12 percent.

“We welcome Bosch as a large shareholder in the Husqvarna Group. We have collaborated closely during the development of the Power for All Alliance which is supporting our electrification journey,” says Tom Johnstone, Chairman, Board of Directors, Husqvarna Group.

No new shares in Husqvarna AB have been issued.

Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation.

Bosch GmbH is German company that is Europe’s largest auto-parts manufacturer and one of the world’s leading makers of auto ignition, fuel injection, and antilock braking systems.