Bosch inaugurates new office building of its Engineering Center in Cluj

State-of-the-art facility in DaVinci software campus.

Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, officially inaugurated today the new office building of the Bosch Engineering Center Cluj. Construction work started in March 2018 and were completed in December 2019. The overall investment in this time was 30 million euros. The new facility covers a total built area of 17,000 square metres and more than 10,000 square metres of modern, custom-made office spaces focusing on collaborative working areas. The state-of-the-art office building is located in the heart of Cluj-Napoca, within the DaVinci software campus, and accommodates 500 of the total number of approximately 800 Bosch associates contributing to the future of mobility, at the Engineering Centre Cluj. They moved into the new building from other local buildings. „Bosch continues to see considerable potential in Romania. The inauguration of the Bosch Engineering Center Cluj new office building underscores our commitment to the country,” stated Mihai Boldijar, General Manager of Robert Bosch LTD and representative of the Bosch Group in Romania. „ We are providing our associates with resources and facilities that will support them in improving the quality of innovation,” Boldijar added.

Presided by the company’s representatives, the ribbon-cutting event enjoyed the presence of local authorities, local academic partners, as well as relevant members of the German Consulate in Romania and the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. „To realize the potential for our activities in the region, we have completed this facility in the center of Cluj-Napoca as part of the city`s DaVinci modern software campus – thanks also to our highly motivated team and countless ambassadors and volunteers. The new building ideally supplements our state-of-the-art-offices and laboratories in Jucu,” affirmed Dennis Raabe, former Head of the Bosch Engineering Center Cluj who successfully completed this project. „Today, I am proud to open this new building where more than 500 out of our 800 colleagues are working on the latest mobility technology projects, helping to shape the future of automated and connected driving. It reflects our contribution to Bosch and the success story of the Bosch Engineering Center Cluj,” Raabe added.

Inspiring Working Conditions

Alongside innovative working areas such as shared desks and open office spaces, diversified meeting rooms, training rooms, and custom-designed relaxation areas, the new facility displays several amenities such as underground parking spaces, bicycle racks, health centre, gym area, and Engineering Hub & Design Thinking spots. The latter will serve for the development of Bosch internal projects and also for events like hackathons, academic competitions as well as several other projects dedicated to students. Up to 70 percent of the furniture in the office spaces was custom designed by local small-scale manufacturers and family businesses, thus reiterating the company’s support towards local ecosystem.

Commitment towards communities and education

The central location of the new building helps promote enhanced interaction with Cluj-Napoca’s community, thus strengthening the company’s strategic partnerships with local authorities, partner companies, clients and local academic environment. In the education field, in Cluj, Bosch has been developing, since 2013, long-term partnerships with local universities. Currently, three Bosch master programmes and three university courses developed in collaboration with the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca and the Babe-Bolyai University are in progress, with more than 50 scholarships offered annually by the company to talented students.

Research and innovation at the Engineering Center in Cluj

Bosch Engineering Center Cluj was founded in 2013 as an integrated part of the Bosch worldwide engineering network. The center is located partly in the heart of Cluj-Napoca, partly in Jucu. Bosch engineers give great importance to continuous innovation and they work on state-of-the-art technology projects. Automated driving, electric and connected mobility, Internet of Things, Industry 4.0 are just a few examples from the current portfolio of the Bosch Engineering Center Cluj. Furthermore, they work in close collaboration with other Bosch research and development centres and with the Bosch plant in Cluj. Specialized in software engineering, hardware engineering and mechanical design, reliability engineering and quality validation, but also in mobility sales planning, the Center offers its internal and external clients a complex range of products and services.