Bosch invests around EUR 55 M in a third production facility in Cluj

Bosch is officially opening the third production facility in Cluj, within the factory where electronic control units for electric vehicles are produced. The investment for the 34,500 sq m facility amounted to 55 million euros, says the German company. The factory was opened eight years ago and the total investments totaled over 450 million euros.

The new building has a total built area of ​​34,500 square meters. The factory in Cluj currently employs over 3,100 people and this number is expected to increase.

At its plant in Cluj, Bosch has been producing electronic control units since 2013, such as airbag units, multiple camera systems, driving assistance and electronic control units for eBike. The total investment, since the factory opened in 2013, amounts to over 465 million euros.

The Bosch Group has a production unit in Cluj, a development center that also works in the field of autonomous cars, in Blaj it has two production units for linear technology and one dedicated to the automotive industry, and in Timișoara there is a communication center.

Bucharest is home to a distribution company for power tools, heating systems, security, safety and communications systems, as well as car equipment. In addition, BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate GmbH has a branch in the Capital.