Bosch to hire several hundred people in Romania, to expand some of its production capacity

The German Bosch group has over 8,000 employees in the country and will increase its workforce by at least 400 people, says the company, which will continue to expand its factories in Cluj and Blaj. Due to the “considerable uncertainties” caused by the global coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the company has a “reserved forecast” in the country for its business this year.

The company will be hiring this year, mainly in research and development, production and services. “For example, for the engineering center we want to recruit over 400 specialists in the field of software and hardware engineering this year. We will also continue to work in factories and within the Bosch Service Solutions division in Timisoara. For 2023, we do not yet have concrete employment plans, but, with this year’s expansion in all sectors of activity, we also envisage investments in human resources“, says the company, as quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Bosch says that this year will continue the expansion of the Engineering Center in Bucharest, and will expand the production capacity in the factories in Cluj and Blaj. The company opened a third production hall in Cluj in 2021. In this production unit, Bosch has been producing, since 2013, electronic control units for airbags, for multiple camera systems and for driving assistance.

Bosch invested over 700 million euros in Romania between 2005 and 2021. Last year the total was 83 million euros.

Bosch ended the fiscal year 2021 with 2.4 billion lei (494 million euros) in consolidated sales in Romania, thus registering an increase of about 10 percent compared to last year.

Total net sales of 8.2 billion lei (1.7 billion euros) in Romania, including sales of unconsolidated companies and domestic deliveries to affiliated companies, recorded an annual increase of 19 percent.