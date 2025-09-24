September 2025 marks the 15th anniversary of Boutique Hotel Epoque Relais & Châteaux. Since its opening in 2010, following an initial investment of approximately €10 million, Boutique Hotel Epoque Relais & Châteaux has become a benchmark of refinement in Romania’s hospitality landscape, welcoming over 300,000 guests to date — predominantly from the United Kingdom, the United States, European Union countries and Israel.

During the first six months of 2025, amid a climate of fiscal instability, lack of predictability and rising operational costs, the hotel reported revenues of €1.6 million, up 4% compared to January–June 2024.

Representatives of Boutique Hotel Epoque expect to close 2025 with a turnover of approximately €3 million.

“Hospitality is not about awards; it’s about people. Our priority is to ensure that everyone who walks through our doors feels truly welcome. Awards are a consequence — part of our professional satisfaction — but the real reward comes from the experiences we create here,” says Diana Popescu, founder and owner of Boutique Hotel Epoque Relais & Châteaux.

While the hotel’s early guests were almost exclusively international, over time a steady niche of Romanian clients has begun to seek out and appreciate excellence — whether in accommodation, dining, or event organization.

Nonetheless, foreign guests remain the driving force behind the premium and luxury tourism market. For them, Romania is a country with significant tourism potential, thanks to its spectacular landscapes, safety, and authenticity. Although the number of international visitors is increasing, the country remains underrepresented in the preferences of luxury consumers, and its image as an aspirational destination is still insufficiently developed.

“Our colleagues within the Relais & Châteaux network, whether in the United States, Europe, or Japan, recognize Romania’s tourism potential. Yet, without a clear promotion strategy, all our strengths remain only potential. The absence of a strong national brand makes it difficult to consolidate Romania’s position as a luxury destination. We were the first hotel in the country to join Relais & Châteaux and have taken on the role of pioneer in many areas — from sustainable practices to participation in international initiatives. We make constant efforts, attend industry events, invest in our team, and create memorable experiences for guests from around the world, but as an independent player, we cannot compensate for the lack of a national tourism strategy,” emphasizes Diana Popescu.

On the occasion of its 15th anniversary, Boutique Hotel Epoque brings to Romania Chef Alexandre Bondoux, the culinary mastermind behind the two-Michelin-starred gastronomy of La Côte Saint Jacques & Spa Relais & Châteaux.

The 15th anniversary is being celebrated with a series of special events under the banner of L’Art de Vivre, a platform launched earlier this year dedicated to celebrating refinement and authentic hospitality.

On October 3, the hotel’s L’Atelier Relais & Châteaux restaurant will host an exclusive à quatre mains dinner, bringing together Chef Alexandre Bondoux — the culinary genius who earned two Michelin stars and a Michelin Green Star for sustainability at La Côte Saint Jacques & Spa Relais & Châteaux in France — and Flaviu Mureșan, head chef of Boutique Hotel Epoque Relais & Châteaux.

On October 4, Chef Alexandre Bondoux will create a unique anniversary dinner, structured around seven gastronomic moments, paired with specially selected wines. The carefully curated menu, live musical accompaniment, and intimate setting will transform the evening into a true celebration of 15 years of excellence.

The anniversary month will conclude with another significant milestone: the launch of the new L’Atelier Relais & Châteaux menu, crafted by Chef Flaviu Mureșan, which will be presented on October 9. The new menu opens a fresh chapter in the hotel’s gastronomic story, reaffirming the property’s commitment to innovation, balance, and refinement.