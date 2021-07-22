Brăila becomes the 12th city where Uber is now present

Starting this afternoon, Uber will be available in Brăila, making it the 12th city in the country where the service is extending.

With Brăila on the list of cities where the app is available, Uber has now reached the fourth city in the Muntenia region, after Bucharest, Ploiești and Pitești. By extending the area in close proximity to Galați, people will now be able to commute easier between the two cities.

In Romania, Uber is present in twelve cities: Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj, Brașov, Iași, Constanța, Craiova, Galați, Pitești, Ploiești, Oradea and now in Brăila.

In Brăila Uber cooperates only with fully licensed drivers.

Starting today and up to August 1st, users in Brăila can use the discount code HELLOBRAILA for 50% off on their first two UberX rides, for up to 7 lei discount per trip.

“We have been planning to extend the Galați area by adding Brăila, and we are excited to announce that the people in the city will benefit from safe and affordable rides with Uber. They can now easily commute from one city to another in a seamless and safe manner.

Since so many people are looking for alternative means of transportation, we are happy to provide Brăila with the Uber technology, connecting riders and drivers in order for them to get to their destinations safely. We are in close collaboration with local authorities and want to become a trustworthy and reliable long-term partner for them and for the new users, all while keeping our plan to expand in Romania in the near future.” – says Ana Maria Borlovan, Country Operations Manager Uber Romania.