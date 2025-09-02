Brand Launch AUMOVIO in Romania

AUMOVIO, the new brand of the adaptive powerhouse for safe, exciting, connected and autonomous mobility of the future, was officially launched today in Romania. The company, to be spin off from Continental, operates in the automotive industry and is planned to become independent in mid-September. It is expected to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on September 18, 2025.

In Romania, AUMOVIO has a strong national presence, with operations in Brașov, Iași, Sibiu, and Timișoara. The company runs four research and development centers (R&D) and two production facilities, located in Sibiu and Timișoara. The Romanian team includes approximately 13,000 employees, with more than half being engineers and IT specialists working in R&D.

“Same passion, a new identity – today marks the beginning of a new chapter – AUMOVIO – the adaptive powerhouse through cutting-edge electronic solutions and innovative technologies for software-defined and autonomous vehicles. Romania plays a key role in accelerating this transformation. Our locations in Brașov, Iași, Sibiu, and Timișoara are future-ready: digitalized, innovative, and equipped with extensive capabilities. We are motivated to lead the market alongside AUMOVIO and to contribute significantly from Romania, together with our teams in R&D, production, qualification laboratories, and global functions,” said Dr. Liviu Bălan, Head of Country AUMOVIO Romania.

AUMOVIO has implemented a comprehensive strategy program to support its value and growth trajectory as an independent company. The program has three strategic objectives:

1. AUMOVIO is to lead the market with pioneering, future-proof products. Products with a top three market position worldwide already account for more than 80 percent of global sales. AUMOVIO intends to expand this share with the help of its strong technologies in all profitable product segments.

2. AUMOVIO is to transform into a high-performance organization. This is underpinned by measures to further optimize the portfolio, improve processes, reinforce operational excellence and lower costs.

3. AUMOVIO is to deliver on its financial targets. This strategic pillar is driven by the long-term ambition of creating sustainable value for AUMOVIO’s future shareholders.

The technology and electronics company combines decades of experience and a strong market position with pioneering innovation and a global presence. From Romania, AUMOVIO offers a broad portfolio of solutions including sensors, displays, braking and comfort systems, backed by deep expertise in architecture platforms and advanced driver assistance systems for connected and autonomous mobility.

“At AUMOVIO, we believe success is not just a goal – it’s part of who we are. For 25 years, our people have been pushing the boundaries of technology and creating value in a constantly evolving market. They are the driving force behind our actions, and we provide them with the trust and support they need to shape the performance of our new company and contribute to the development of the entire community through their drive and work,” explains Lăcrămioara Dărăban, Head of Country HR AUMOVIO Romania.

All the company’s global business areas are also represented in Romania, ensuring a complete and well-established presence on the local market.