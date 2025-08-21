Brașov–Sighișoara Rail: Subsections 1 & 3 See Major Works

The rehabilitation of the Brașov–Sighișoara railway line, Subsections 1 (Brașov–Apața) and 3 (Cața–Sighișoara), is advancing at a steady pace. With overall physical progress of nearly 50%, construction activities are being carried out simultaneously in over 20 locations along the route — including both the track infrastructure and major engineering structures such as culverts, bridges, viaducts, and tunnels.

Here are key updates from July and August 2025:

Viaducts and bridges: Girders have been erected, deck segments completed, and pile foundations drilled on key structures such as Măieruș viaduct (Subsection 1) and bridges at km 252, 254, and 255 in the Beia – Archita area (Subsection 3).

Earthworks and structural reinforcements: Important segments have been completed on the Cața–Beia and Beia–Archita alignments, with most sections now reaching PSS level (sub-ballast layer). At the reinforcements in Paloș and Beia, anchors and most beams have been installed, with wall structures now underway.

Tunnels: On Archita 1 tunnel (540 m), works are progressing from both portals, with preparations in place for continuous excavation using forepoling equipment. For Archita 2 (230 m), the revised technical documentation is under review.

Flood defense and embankment protection: Large-scale riverbed reinforcement works are ongoing on the Archita River, alongside efforts to protect the nearby railway embankments.

Culverts: Following the closure of Track II between Cața and Beia, most available culvert works are either completed or actively underway.

The project “Rehabilitation of the Brașov–Simeria railway line, part of the Rhine–Danube Corridor, for speeds up to 160 km/h – section Brașov–Sighișoara, Subsections: 1. Brașov–Apața and 3. Cața–Sighișoara”, is one of the most ambitious railway infrastructure projects in Romania. It involves a total length of 85 km of double electrified railway, 33 bridges, 93 culverts, 5 viaducts, 4 tunnels, 9 modernized stations, and the implementation of the ERTMS Level 2 European rail traffic management system. The project is co-financed by the European Union, and the contract was signed by the Romanian National Railway Company (CFR SA) with the RailWorks consortium (Alstom Transport S.A. – leader, AKTOR S.A., Arcada Company S.A., and Euro Construct Trading 98 S.R.L.).