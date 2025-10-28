BraveX Aero, a Romanian manufacturer of fixed-wing, long-range drones, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with Germany’s Uniq Things UG, a technology company specializing in autonomous coordination and software for drone swarms. Swarm technology allows for the simultaneous deployment of multiple drones, contributing to increased information and response capabilities for surveillance and reconnaissance missions. At the same time, it significantly reduces operating costs by centralizing control of multiple drones in a single location, allowing them to be controlled by a single operator.

Under this partnership, BraveX is providing Uniq Things with access to its fixed-wing aircraft platforms for the development, testing, and validation of an autonomous multi-drone coordination solution. The initiative combines BraveX’s expertise in aerospace engineering with Uniq Things’ advanced swarm coordination technology and marks the launch of a new operating model: “Swarm-as-a-Service.” It provides governments, institutions, and private operators with access to advanced capabilities for operating large-scale drone swarms capable of performing complex missions, such as:

Interventions in areas affected by natural disasters – Swarms of drones can quickly cover large areas in the event of floods, earthquakes, or wildfires, providing real-time images and data on the situation on the ground. This essential information helps rescue teams respond more effectively when time is critical and visibility is reduced.

– Swarms of drones can quickly cover large areas in the event of floods, earthquakes, or wildfires, providing real-time images and data on the situation on the ground. This essential information helps rescue teams respond more effectively when time is critical and visibility is reduced. Border protection – Fixed-wing drone swarms can be easily deployed to monitor large border areas over long periods of time, ensuring continuous surveillance and early detection of potential threats;

– Fixed-wing drone swarms can be easily deployed to monitor large border areas over long periods of time, ensuring continuous surveillance and early detection of potential threats; Protection of critical targets (civilian or military) – Drone swarms can provide continuous patrols of large perimeters around sensitive infrastructure or defense assets, monitoring the airspace for early detection of threats from long-range drones such as the Shahed or Geran-3.

– Drone swarms can provide continuous patrols of large perimeters around sensitive infrastructure or defense assets, monitoring the airspace for early detection of threats from long-range drones such as the Shahed or Geran-3. Expanding communications networks – In areas with poor communications infrastructure or in restricted environments, fixed-wing, long-range drones equipped with communications relays can form secure aerial networks, providing constant connectivity to response teams in the field.

“This collaboration is a natural step in our mission to expand the capabilities of long-range unmanned systems. By combining BraveX drones, optimized for endurance, with Uniq Things’ advanced software, we are building the foundation for aerial operations that far exceed what individual drones can achieve,” said Răzvan Costea-Bărluțiu, co-CEO of BraveX Aero.

“This type of solution is essential in rescue missions, where every second counts. Simultaneous control of multiple drones allows for faster and more efficient coverage of affected areas, significantly increasing the chances of identifying survivors in the event of massive floods or missing persons in mountainous areas,” said Rareș Racotean, founder and CTO of BraveX.

Currently, BraveX models achieve a flight time of up to four hours, significantly exceeding the usual specifications of multirotor (copter-type) drones, which generally operate for less than 60 minutes and at distances of up to 10-15 kilometers.

- Advertisement -

The German company Uniq Things contributes its own advanced swarm coordination and mission-level autonomy technology, which enables real-time collaboration between multiple drones. The system automatically distributes tasks, dynamically adapts to mission conditions, and operates with minimal intervention from human operators. This creates an intelligent and flexible network of drones capable of operating in a coordinated and efficient manner in the airspace.

“Our technology significantly increases the range and operational efficiency of individual drones. Through this partnership, fixed-wing drones can now act as coordinated aerial networks, extending endurance, coverage, and operational efficiency to a whole new level,” said Alexander Weßling, CEO of Uniq Things.

From local startup to top European player in the drone industry

BraveX Aero aims to become one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of industrial drones with extended autonomy and high flight capacity by 2030. The company already operates an active production line near Cluj-Napoca and plans to reach a volume of 500 units delivered annually by 2028. BraveX is one of the few European companies developing both fixed-wing drones and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones, a complex aeronautical architecture at the cutting edge of technological development in the field, essential for surveillance, mapping, and rapid response missions.

This year, the company attracted €315,000 in funding from investors in the Transylvania Angels Network, and by early 2026, it aims to attract new specialists and open a new round of funding.

The customer portfolio mainly targets public administrations and institutional operators in Europe, NATO defense sector structures, and private security companies, with a focus on defensive applications. In addition to Europe, the targeted international markets include regions such as Africa, Canada, and South America.

BraveX collaborates in research and development partnerships, including in AI technologies for navigation in GPS-denied environments and in simultaneous control systems for fleets of fixed-wing drones – an advanced functionality with potential applications in monitoring very large areas.