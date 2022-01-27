Brewers of Romania elected new President

The Brewers of Romania Association members elected as President Mihai Voicu, General Manager of Bergenbier SA, company part of Molson Coors group. Starting from January 1, 2022, Mihai Voicu took over this position from Paul Barnett, President of URSUS Breweries, who was the President in office from June 1, 2021.

“I am honored to take over the position of President for the Brewers of Romania Association, which returns to Bergenbier for the sixth time. I start this mandate with the determination to continue the projects carried out by the Association, oriented towards a sustainable development of the beer sector and towards the promotion of a responsible consumption. I look forward to working with all our partners to strengthen the positive impact of beer on the local economy and the consumers lives, despite the difficult health, social and economic context that is announced also in 2022“, said Mihai Voicu, President of Brewers of Romania.

Mihai Voicu has been General Manager for Bergenbier SA since March 2020. He joined the Molson Coors group more than 11 years ago, previously holding the positions of General Manager at Kamenitza Brewery Bulgaria and Sales Manager at Bergenbier SA.