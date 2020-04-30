Brewers of Romania launches support campaign for HoReCa sector

The Brewers of Romania Association has launched #MancareDeSuflet #SOSHoReCa, a campaign that aims to draw consumers’ attention to the economic situation in the hospitality sector, strongly affected by the interruption of activity during the state of emergency.

Unlike other sectors, the sales lost by the hospitality industry during this time of crisis cannot be recovered in any way, the most affected being small and family businesses, many of them being already on the verge of bankruptcy.

#MancareDeSuflet #SOSHoReCa campaign wants to help small and large outlets through a call for solidarity from consumers. They can help support the activity of theirs favorite restaurants in times of crisis by using the online home delivery or take-away services of HoReCa locations that are currently operational, in fact the only activities allowed during this period.

The hospitality sector is among those most affected by the Covid-19 crisis. However, some locations have not stopped working, switching from physical serving to home delivery, so people in the kitchens of these restaurants continue to cook. In these moments, the restaurants need more than ever for their most loyal customers to be with them, ordering their favorite food at home.

The Brewers of Romania Association, through #MancareDeSuflet #SOSHoReCa campaign, invites to solidarity and empathy, reminding us that most restaurants have the same people behind them who continue to put their soul into the food they prepare. The message of support for HoReCa sector by the Brewers of Romania is transmitted through a video manifesto, which can be watched here.

“Now, more than ever, food has the role of soothing, enjoying, encouraging or remembering the beautiful moments spent in your favorite places with your loved ones. Therefore, we intend thru #MancareDeSuflet #SOSHoReCa to encourage supportive behavior towards the people who give life to these places. On behalf of the Association, I would like to thank all the partners in HoReCa, who join the heroes in the front line, continuing to put their soul into what they do every day, even in these severe conditions,” said Julia Leferman, General Manager of the Brewers of Romania Association.

As part of our efforts to support the HoReCa industry, the Brewers of Romania Association addressed a letter to the authorities asking special priority for the hospitality sector when analyzing solutions to mitigate the negative economic effects on companies and their employees.

“The implementation of exceptional government measures – to support all these businesses to come back when the restrictions will be reduced, covering even partially the losses suffered – can contribute to significantly reducing the impact on HoReCa, but also on other sectors directly affected, beer production included”, continued Julia Leferman.

“Tasteful food brings people together. For me, life in a restaurant means passion, as for many of my colleagues. I’ve seen so many beautiful stories unfolding in restaurants so it’s hard now to look at the industry in silence. The fact that we were able to adapt, either to support the heroes in the front line or to stay close to our guests, through delivery services, was a relief. We are stronger together. On behalf of HORA, we thank the Brewers of Romania Association for initiating the #MancareDeSuflet # SOSHoReCa campaign. With each shoulder next to us, it seems a little easier”, says Daniel Mischie, President of HORA.

The campaign #MancareDeSuflet #SOSHoReCa aims to contribute to the support of restaurants in Romania in a difficult period, but in which a good meal, prepared with soul, still brings a smile, both on the face of the one who orders it but also on the face of the one who prepare it.

The partner of the Romanian Brewers Association in this campaign is HORA, the organization of hotels and restaurants in Romania.