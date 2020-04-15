Brewing market remains stable in 2019

Brewers of Romania Association informs about the evolution of the brewing market last year:

The brewing market remained stable, with only +0.4% increase and a volume of up to 16.7 million Hl

The beer consumption per capita was 86 liters

The segment of beer mixes and flavored beers, up by 32,5%

Glass packaging reached a weight of 30%, up by 5.2 pp over the last five years

PET packaging, down by almost 9 pp over the last five years

“The beer sector continues to contribute significantly to the Romanian economy and society. Even with flat volume results in 2019, the beer industry provides, directly and indirectly, an important number of jobs, and drives growth through its long-term commitment to invest locally and to build a responsible industry. We are going through challenging, unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than ever, the Association aims to further this positive impact of beer in Romania. We must all act responsibly, show solidarity, so we can overcome this period faster, and be able to enjoy moments with our loved ones as soon as possible”, said Dan Robinson, President of the Brewers of Romania Association.

Beer production is a real driver of the Romanian economy. Due to its profoundly national character, defined by local production in a share of around 97% and 50% of the ingredients from the Romanian agriculture, the brewing sector has a significant influence first of all on the employment level, generating, directly and indirectly, nearly 61,000 jobs for Romanians, country-wide, thus contributing to making a living for their families.

Over the last years, beer factories have been upgraded to European standards – more than 1.5 billion euros have been invested in modernizing production capacities. Most part of the investments have been directed towards the sustainable development of the sector, in order to make water and energy consumption more efficient in beer production or in reducing the CO2 footprint.

“Romanians’ preference for beer mixes and flavored beers is increasing, following the European trend of consumption. Although with a small market share, this segment registered a record growth in Romania last year, 32.5% compared to the previous year. This confirms the increasing preferences of Romanians in terms of beer and their desire to experience new and special tastes”, added Julia Leferman, General Director Brewers of Romania Association.

Key data in 2019

Investments: the investment efforts of the members of the Brewers of Romania reached a record level in 2019, amounting to 96.3 million euro, increasing by 22 million euro versus 2018. The cumulated investment level of the members of the Association over the last sixteen years amounted to 1.62 billion euro.

The level of the cumulated contribution of the members of the Brewers of Romania Association over the last sixteen years exceeded 3.88 billion euro.

Consumers’ preferences according to packaging types : the market structure according to packaging has continued the trends of the last years, the stars remaining the bottle and the can, with increases of 1-2 percent annually. Glass has continued its upward trend also in 2019, its share increasing in total by 5.2 pp over the last five years. Moreover, beer in cans increased last year by 1.6 pp, while PET packaging registered another significant decrease in 2019, of another 3.1 pp. The draft beer is constant, and the PET continued its decline, with a rate of about 3% annually. The total drop registered by the PET packaging over the last five years is almost 9 pp. Glass: 30%, can: 22.2%, keg: 3.4%, PET: 44.5%.

exports also decreased with 0,05 million Hl versus 2018, reaching 0.54 million Hl. Types of beer consumed: lager has continued its domination in the Romanians’ preferences also last year, with a share of 93%. The beer mixes and flavored beers accounted for 3% of the market while specialties category, which includes, amongst many others, dark, unpasteurized, light, ale, red, etc., held a share of 2.2%. Non-alcoholic beer have 1.7%. In terms of segment dynamics, beer mixes and flavored beers have increased by 32.5%, while non-alcoholic beer has registered a slight decrease of -8.2%. The other segments remained constant.

