Starting today, coffee enthusiasts in Romania and across Europe can download and use BREWTIFI, the first smart app designed for the consumers who want to explore the universe of high-quality coffee, with a focus on specialty coffee. Available for free on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, the app aims to be the reference platform for coffee lovers, offering a wide range of opportunities to discover, learn, explore, and purchase coffee, equipment, and related products.

BREWTIFI’s pre-launch will take place at the How To Web Conference 2025 (October 1–2), one of the major technology events across Romania and Eastern Europe. The app will make its debut in the Spotlight competition’s semifinals, among the top 20 startups presenting their ideas and business plans on the conference stage. Shortly afterwards, the official launch will take place at the Slow Coffee Festival (Bucharest, Romexpo conference center, October 3–5), where BREWTIFI is an innovation partner, offering a special section within the app dedicated to the festival, including an exhibitor map, event agenda, and offers.

What Does BREWTIFI Do?

In addition to a constantly updated, growing catalog that currently lists over 1,000 coffees from more than 50 roasteries in Romania and Europe, one of the app’s key features is the ability for users to save their favorite coffees into their personal BREWTIFI account. Users simply photograph the coffee label and the app identifies it, and adds it to their list of favorite coffees.

Users can rate coffees for others to see – the aggregate ratings are publicly available – and receive personalized recommendations for coffee, equipment, and events based on their scans. BREWTIFI’s founders have closely analyzed new technology trends and consumer behavior, integrating an AI companion – Brewie AI – that can make coffee recommendations, offer brewing advice, and answer questions about coffee.

Thus, BREWTIFI aims to be coffee lovers’ favorite platform, enabling them to:

Create their own “playlist” of favorite coffees they’ve discovered

✨ Receive personalized recommendations tailored to their taste

Search and explore thousands of specialty coffees across Europe, curated by BREWTIFI and the coffee enthusiasts’ community, rate them, and purchase them via direct links to roasteries

Stay updated on the latest in the specialty coffee world, trends, and news

Access exclusive offers for equipment, events, micro-lot coffees, and accessories

Learn coffee brewing methods through an interactive game (coming soon)

“The idea for the app came from our day-to-day interactions with specialty coffee. We often went to coffee festivals, tried varieties we loved, and later didn’t know where to find them. BREWTIFI meets a need many coffee enthusiasts have: to keep a curated list of favorite coffees, like a personal playlist, while also discovering new varieties, experimenting with flavors, learning about roasteries across Europe, and expanding their knowledge of coffee. In a dynamic world with more and more specialty coffee lovers and thousands of exceptional cafés in Europe, we realized there wasn’t a digital platform connecting coffee lovers with roasteries, experiences, and their perfect cup, like there is for wine,” says Mihaela Dincă, BREWTIFI co-founder.

An App for All Generations of Consumers

BREWTIFI puts the consumer at the center, offering to everyday users who are passionate about coffee a structured framework and the opportunity to try new experiences. Its launch comes as the specialty coffee market begins to mature; millennials and Gen Z, who are now entering the workforce, increasingly prefer premium, sustainably produced coffee, and they want the café experience at home.

“BREWTIFI connects coffee lovers and their preferences with the available offerings and trends, bringing together consumers, roasteries, distributors, and producers of coffee equipment and accessories. BREWTIFI thus revolutionizes the coffee experience by providing a unique, personalized platform while supporting local and European roasters and related businesses,” says Alex Timiș, BREWTIFI co-founder.

The specialty coffee segment is rapidly growing, both in mature markets like the UK and in emerging ones like the Czech Republic and Romania. Since 2013, the number of specialty coffee roasteries and cafés in Romania has exploded from a few to several hundred. In Europe, specialty coffee is experiencing strong positive growth. In 2023–2024, the segment accounted for over 30% of total coffee consumption, with an estimated value of €23.3 billion. By 2032, the market is expected to reach €64 billion, with annual growth picking up speed, from 3.7% to 10.3% by the end of the period. In other words, the market is not only expanding but accelerating year by year.