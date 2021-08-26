Bridge over Danube in Braila to be commissioned by 2022 end

The construction of the suspended bridge over the Danube from Brăila is progressing according to the schedule, with the issue of connecting roads being completely unblocked, Minister of Transports Cătălin Drulă announced today.

“The bridge will open at the end of 2022, together with 10 km of connecting roads, on the Brăila-DN22 (Smârdan-Măcin) route”, Drulă pledged.

Overall, the Brăila bridge project provides for about 23 kilometers of connecting roads.

“On one hand, we have the bridge itself, whose construction is advancing according to the schedule, and, on the other hand, the connecting roads on the banks of Brăila and Jijila, completely unblocked this year, along their entire length. The bridge will open at the end of 2022, together with 10 km of connecting roads, on the Brăila-DN22 (Smârdan-Măcin) route ”, minister Drulă said after a visit on the site.

According to the minister, the money invested so far proves that the project is a really complex one. “Since the beginning of the year until now, European funds worth RON 466 million have been absorbed for the Brăila Bridge ”, Drula added.