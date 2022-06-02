Bridge To Next program launched for technology and consulting specialists affected by the war in Ukraine

Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, launched Bridge To Next today, a holistic work/life restoration program that is open to anyone with skills in a SPEED (Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering or Data & AI) capability living in a country directly affected by the war in Ukraine. Publicis Sapient developed the program in partnership with Publicis Groupe. Details are as follows:

The program also provides personal and emotional support for talent and their families through stress, anxiety and PTSD counselling, developed and customized by Thrive, a behaviour change technology company; childcare services; and language lessons through eTutor and other language platforms in Ukrainian, Polish, English, Arabic and other languages.

for talent and their families through stress, anxiety and PTSD counselling, developed and customized by Thrive, a behaviour change technology company; childcare services; and language lessons through eTutor and other language platforms in Ukrainian, Polish, English, Arabic and other languages. Publicis Sapient gives access to part-time and gig workers to communal workspaces in any country where the company or Publicis Groupe have offices.

Arthur Sadoun, Global CEO and Chairman of Publicis Groupe commented, “As the war in Ukraine continues to rage, we are more committed than ever to our people-first approach and looking after our 350 Publicis people and their families. Bridge To Next from Publicis Sapient extends that help even further by providing a full and industry-leading work/life restoration program beyond our Publicis borders in order to help displaced tech and consulting talent affected by the war rebuild their futures with more support, optimism and community.”

“We’ve watched in horror at the human suffering unfolding from the war in Ukraine. At the same time, we’ve seen how these challenging times have shown the best of our humanity and we need to stand together as one global community,” said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient. “Through Bridge To Next, our goal is not just to offer jobs and visas to talent in the technology/engineering or consulting space whose lives have been disrupted by the war in Ukraine. We’re using our recruitment backbone and infrastructure to provide other services that are just as important: a safe place to stay, and a network of support – from stress therapy and childcare to language lessons and community outreach. Impactful and meaningful help is what is critical during this time of disruption and uncertainty.”

Alina Kapshyk: From war-ravaged Ukraine to safety in Poland



Ukrainian Alina Kapshyk was residing in Kyiv when the war erupted in Ukraine. Hiding in a bomb shelter, she lost her job as she couldn’t work. She risked her life by leaving the shelter, seeking a place where she had wifi to conduct job interviews. On March 20, within days of interviewing with Publicis Sapient, she landed a job as a business analyst focused on cloud technology, based in Poland. Two days later, she left Kyiv in a car that drove her through dangerous terrain and arrived in Warsaw 23 hours later. The Head of Publicis Sapient’s Poland office Greg Shuler greeted and invited her to stay with his family. She was then offered relocation services. Kapshyk says she was drawn by the company’s culture, policies, and shared experiences. She adds, “Today, I can sleep at night, and walk to my co-working space as I need that time for rehabilitation, and study.” Despite the hardships she and her family have faced, she says, “We’re not victims, we’re living, we’re surviving.”

Building partnerships with Thrive and eTutor for Bridge to Next



For Bridge To Next, Publicis Sapient has partnered with the behaviour change technology company Thrive to provide well-being resources, including science-backed Microsteps for coping with stress in the moment, practical ways to recharge mentally and physically, and tips for strengthening connections with others.

Publicis Sapient has also partnered with eTutor as one of its language platforms for language instruction in Ukrainian, Polish, English, Arabic, and other languages.

A fast-track recruitment process is now underway. For those living in a country impacted by the war in Ukraine and interested in exploring Technology, Engineering and Consulting opportunities at Publicis Sapient, please click here: https://careers.publicissapient.com/job-details/743999817477054-ukrainians-seeking-employment-it-specialists-warsaw