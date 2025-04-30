Make IT in Oradea announces the launch of Bright Labs 2.0, the next generation of programs tailored for early-stage tech founders from Central and Eastern Europe.

Following four previous editions dedicated to supporting aspiring entrepreneurs, Make IT in Oradea now unveils a fully reimagined version of the Bright Labs experience – an intensive 100-day program designed to accelerate the development and launch of impactful tech products.

Starting June 30, 2025, the Oradea Fortress transforms into “Europe’s Startup Fortress” – a unique space where founders, investors, and mentors from Europe will gather to create, validate, and launch the next generation of startups.

Bright Labs is part of a new wave of founder-centric programs tailored to today’s pace and realities. Inspired by Kevin Kelly’s concept of “scenius” (collective genius), Bright Labs fosters a living ecosystem where the environment, community, and collective energy propel meaningful progress.

The program targets early-stage tech founders – at the idea or prototype stage – who are building SaaS applications, AI solutions, marketplaces, and scalable digital products, including media, marketing, and automation tools.

Applications for Bright Labs 2025 are now open until May 16. Organizers will select around 30 determined founders ready to validate their ideas and turn them into real products rapidly. For 100 days, participants will relocate to Oradea and embark on a fully in-person, immersive experience at the heart of the city’s Medieval Fortress.

“Bright Labs is our commitment to reigniting the optimism and innovative spirit of the next generation of founders. It’s an experience built around them, with a clear goal: to inspire them to dream big and create solutions for seemingly impossible problems,” says David Achim, Program Director, Bright Labs.

The historic and creatively charged setting of Oradea Fortress offers a unique backdrop for founders: far from the daily hustle of major cities, yet deeply connected to the global spirit of innovation. Here, ideas mature faster, nurtured by the natural rhythm of a high-agency founder community.

Participants will benefit from free accommodation, modern coworking spaces, daily meals, and operational support from programmers and designers, allowing them to dedicate all their mental and creative energy to product development. Together with mentors, tech experts, and fellow founders, they will go through fast-paced build-test-learn cycles, learning directly from real-world feedback, not abstract theories.

“Participating in Bright Labs 2024 marked a pivotal moment for our startup. The program provided us with hands-on mentorship, a structured market validation framework, and essential product development support. It offered a truly collaborative environment and access to funding opportunities, allowing us to effectively test and validate our proof of concept. Bright Labs is the ideal launchpad for any early-stage founder seeking real-world guidance and a strong, driven startup community.”, shared 2024 edition participants.

In just four editions, Make IT in Oradea’s initiative has already made a measurable impact: over 170,000 euro in startup grants, more than 1,500 hours of mentorship, and participants from France, the UK, Ukraine, Italy, Poland, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic. With an average founder age of 27, this is a generation ready to build not just products, but sustainable economic ecosystems.

“For us, Bright Labs was a transformational experience that reshaped our startup journey. The program rigorously refined our product through structured validation and incubation stages, while profoundly shifting our entrepreneurial mindset. Dedicated mentorship from industry experts and successful founders provided us with invaluable insights and tailored strategies. Moreover, the hands-on operational support was crucial in accelerating both our technical development and business growth,” shared previous participants.

Bright Labs doesn’t just aim to foster innovative entrepreneurship at a local or regional level – it strives to generate pan-European impact. The goal is clear: to attract and support a new generation of founders capable of building globally impactful, high-value companies. Backed financially and logistically by the Oradea City Hall, Bright Labs is part of the city’s long-term strategy to establish itself as a hub of innovation in Central and Eastern Europe.

“Municipalities, governments, and public authorities are the primary providers of infrastructure – and some of our approaches need rethinking. Investing in a startup ecosystem is, in fact, an investment in the infrastructure of the future. Ultimately, it’s about people – investing in talent, in technology, and in innovation. These are the essential ingredients for building the future. We must seriously evaluate and tackle the critical task of developing an innovation ecosystem. That’s why I believe both local and national governments must treat this with the utmost seriousness and allocate the necessary resources to make it a reality,” says Mihai Jurca, former City Manager of Municipality of Oradea.

For those ready to build, not just dream, Bright Labs starts now. Applications are open until May 16. More information and the application form: brightlabs.build.