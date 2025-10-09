Eight startups from Romania, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France, over 200 hours of mentorship, and 100 days of intensive work inside Oradea Fortress mark the conclusion of the Bright Labs 2025 program. During Demo Day, Make IT in Oradea announced the launch of Startup Fortress, a new continuous support format for founders designed to strengthen Oradea’s position on Europe’s innovation map.

This year’s edition brought together startups from fields such as EdTech, AI, Productivity, DefenceTech, SpaceTech, and MediaTech. All eight teams launched functional MVPs, seven validated their products with pilot customers, and two have already generated early revenue. Among the most successful stories are OnStage, which repositioned its product and reached over one thousand users, Lifetoon, which launched version 2.0 of its product, Nyra AI, founded by two Oradea students who built and validated their product from scratch, and Babayte, which expanded its commercial model and attracted new clients.

“From the very first day in Bright Labs, I knew I wanted to become a vector founder. The program gave me exactly that space where an idea can evolve into a prototype and then into a clear, tangible vision. I’ve learned a lot and can’t wait to apply everything I discovered here to build something truly special,”shared one of this year’s founders.

The program included 13 workshops and weekly feedback sessions, totaling more than 200 hours of mentorship, covering essential stages such as validation, go-to-market strategy, commercial offer, pricing, sales, and fundraising.

Oradea is becoming a living example of how innovation can drive local development, through a public-private collaboration model that offers infrastructure, funding, and a strong founder community. The program was made possible through the support of the local community, mentors, and business partners who actively contributed to strengthening this unique hub of innovation.

“Oradea is increasingly visible on the business map of Romania, becoming a place where new products are truly built from the ground up, not just outsourced. The level of preparedness and the depth of projects entering Bright Labs has grown significantly year after year. Over the past five years, we’ve tested numerous models and frameworks that now form the foundation for the next decade of development. The new direction perfectly matches both local needs and international opportunities,” said David Achim, Program Director of Bright Labs.

“The community we’ve built inside Oradea Fortress is just as valuable as the business outcomes. Founders worked and lived together, creating a unique atmosphere of collaboration and mutual support,” added Rebeca Avram, Marketing & Community Manager at Make IT in Oradea.

Startup Fortress: a unique model in Eastern Europe

- Your advertising could be here -

Building on the Bright Labs experience, Make IT in Oradea is launching Startup Fortress, a year-round program with two main directions. The first aims to attract talent and promote the local tech ecosystem through a paid residency designed for digital nomads and professionals interested in discovering Oradea, with benefits such as accommodation, coworking space, and local community access.

The second direction transforms Bright Labs from a cohort-based accelerator into an always-open program for early-stage founders. It offers three months of personalized mentorship, accommodation, workspace inside the Fortress, grants of up to 5,000 euros, and syndicated investment opportunities between 100,000 and 300,000 euros, along with extended post-program support for one year.

“We aim to support between 15 and 30 startups every year through a model that combines local and international resources, creating measurable impact both in Oradea’s community and within the broader European innovation ecosystem,” added David Achim.

“Bright Labs is not a one-size-fits-all acceleration program. It adapts to the diverse realities of founders and industries. That’s why, in only five years, we’ve managed to build, through public-private collaboration, an authentic startup community in the heart of the city. The most valuable outcome is that founders genuinely feel part of an ecosystem that supports them long-term,” said Rebeca Avram.

“Programs like Bright Labs are essential for a healthy startup ecosystem. Before founders pitch to investors, they need initiatives like this where they can learn directly from mentors, executives, and experienced entrepreneurs. These programs help them refine their vision, test their ideas, and build confidence. At the quality level we’ve seen here, we would love to have more initiatives of this kind,” said Marius Istrate, Chairman of TechAngels Romania.

With a total budget exceeding 100,000 euros and over 200 hours of mentorship delivered, Bright Labs 2025 confirms Oradea’s potential to become a reference point for tech startups in Central and Eastern Europe. Beyond mentorship and infrastructure, the program also offers founder grants of up to 5,000 euros, providing direct support to early-stage innovators.

“Romania and Europe need a new wave of energy in innovative entrepreneurship. Only by investing boldly in founders and ideas can we keep Europe relevant on the global stage,” added David Achim.

“We are at a crucial point, both nationally and across Europe. Innovative entrepreneurship and the development of local tech solutions need fresh energy, bold investments, and long-term commitment. Through initiatives like Make IT in Oradea, we’re building models that can inspire other cities to believe in their own potential. Our mission is to offer founders the right environment to turn ideas into projects with global impact. Only by investing in people, collaboration, and trust can we keep Romania and Europe relevant in the economy of the future,” concluded David Achim, Director of Bright Labs.

Through Bright Labs and the new Startup Fortress, Oradea reinforces its status as an emerging hub of innovation in Central and Eastern Europe. The program demonstrates that even a medium-sized city can build a thriving startup ecosystem through public-private collaboration, attracting talent and providing modern infrastructure for founders at the beginning of their journey. In the coming years, Make IT in Oradea aims to expand this community through investments in entrepreneurial education and consistent support for ideas with global potential.